Delhi Assembly Election Result 2020: Rohtas Nagar Assembly Constituency

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Rohtas Nagar Assembly Constituency number 64 in North-East Delhi goes to polls on February 8, 2020.

Delhi Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Rohtas Nagar Assembly Constituency will be declared on February 11, 2020.

In 2015, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Sarita Singh won Rohtas Nagar constituency with a winning margin of 5.8% securing 62209 votes against runner-up Jitender Mahajan of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Delhi Elections 2020 will see a face-off between and Aad Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress.