Delhi Assembly Election Result 2020: Seelampur Assembly Constituency

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Seelampur Assembly Constituency number 65 in North-East Delhi goes to polls on February 8, 2020.

Delhi Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Seelampur Assembly Constituency will be declared on February 11, 2020.

In 2015, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Mohd. Ishraque won Seelampur constituency with a winning margin of 24.9% securing 57302 votes against runner-up Sanjay Jain of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Delhi Elections 2020 will see a face-off between and Aad Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress.

