Delhi Assembly Election Result 2020: Shakur Basti Assembly Constituency 

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Shakur Basti Assembly Constituency number 15 in North Delhi goes to polls on February 8, 2020.

Delhi Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Shakur Basti Assembly Constituency will be declared on February 11, 2020.

In 2015, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Satyendar Jain won Shakur Basti constituency with a winning margin of 3% securing 51530 votes against runner-up S C Vats of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Delhi Elections 2020 will see a face-off between and Aad Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress.