Delhi Assembly Election Result 2020: Sultanpur Majra Assembly Constituency 

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Sultanpur Majra Assembly Constituency number 10 in North West Delhi goes to polls on February 8, 2020.

Delhi Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Sultanpur Majra Assembly Constituency will be declared on February 11, 2020.

In 2015, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Sandeep Kumar won Sultanpur Majra constituency with a winning margin of 55.8% securing 80269 votes against runner-up Parbhu Dayal of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Delhi Elections 2020 will see a face-off between and Aad Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress.