Delhi Assembly Election Result 2020: Tri Nagar Assembly Constituency

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Tri Nagar Assembly Constituency number 16 in North Delhi goes to polls on February 8, 2020.

Delhi Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Tri Nagar Assembly Constituency will be declared on February 11, 2020.

In 2015, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Jitender Singh Tomar won Tri Nagar constituency with a winning margin of 19.7% securing 63012 votes against runner-up Nand Kishore Garg of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Delhi Elections 2020 will see a face-off between and Aad Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress.

