Delhi Assembly Election Result 2020: Tughlakabad Assembly Constituency

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Tughlakabad Assembly Constituency number 52 in South Delhi goes to polls on February 8, 2020.

Delhi Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Tughlakabad Assembly Constituency will be declared on February 11, 2020.

In 2015, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Sahi Ram won Tughlakabad constituency with a winning margin of 32.7% securing 64311 votes against runner-up Vikram Bidhuri of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Delhi Elections 2020 will see a face-off between and Aad Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress.