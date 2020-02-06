Delhi Election Result 2020: Vishwas Nagar Constituency

Delhi Assembly Election Result 2020: Vishwas Nagar Assembly Constituency

DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 06 2020, 14:58pm ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2020, 17:17pm ist

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Vishwas Nagar Assembly Constituency number 59 in East Delhi goes to polls on February 8, 2020.

Delhi Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Vishwas Nagar Assembly Constituency will be declared on February 11, 2020.

In 2015, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Om Prakash Sharma won Vishwas Nagar constituency with a winning margin of 7.9% securing 58124 votes against runner-up Dr Atul Gupta of the Aam Aadmi Party. The Delhi Elections 2020 will see a face-off between and Aad Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress.

