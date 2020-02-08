Delhi Election 2020 Live: 30.58% voter turnout, Badarpur constituency in the lead at 3 pm

Welcome to Deccan Herald's live coverage of Delhi Assembly election 2020. AAP, BJP and Congress battle to capture the CM throne as voting has begun in 70 constituencies and polling will be done from 8 am to 6 pm in a single phase. Earlier, in the wee hours of the day, a lady sub-inspector was shot dead in Rohini. Will the voter turnout be higher this year considering the row of uprisings? Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal retain his throne? Has the nationalistic appeal of BJP through Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the people? Or is Congress going to make a grand re-entry? Stay tuned to Deccan Herald to get all the latest updates.