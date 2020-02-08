Delhi Election 2020 Live: Congress candidate Alka Lamba tries to slap AAP worker

Welcome to Deccan Herald's live coverage of Delhi Assembly election 2020. AAP, BJP and Congress battle to capture the CM throne as voting has begun in 70 constituencies and polling will be done from 8 am to 6 pm in a single phase. Earlier, in the wee hours of the day, a lady sub-inspector was shot dead in Rohini. Will the voter turnout be higher this year considering the row of uprisings? Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal retain his throne? Has the nationalistic appeal of BJP through Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the people? Or is Congress going to make a grand re-entry? Stay tuned to Deccan Herald to get all the latest updates.
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora after casting his vote at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi assembly constituency. Delhi CM & sitting MLA from the constituency,Arvind Kejriwal is contesting from here. BJP's Sunil Yadav & Congress's Romesh Sabharwal fielded against the CM. (ANI)
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader LK Advani and his daughter Pratibha Advani cast their vote at a polling booth on Aurangzeb lane.
Delhi’s Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan cast their vote
Voting percentage at 11 AM is 16.36%, according to Delhi Chief Electoral Office.
EAM S Jaishankar, BJP leader Parvesh Sahib Singh cast their vote
Congress candidate Alka Lamba attempts to slap AAP worker
Municipal Councillor and SDMC leader Abhishek Dutt exercised his right for the Delhi election 2020.
Modi's BJP fights tough election battle for control of Delhi
Polls have opened in Delhi’s bitterly contested state election, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party in a tough fight to reclaim the capital region, marking the first major test at the ballot box of his religion-based citizenship law that’s spurred nationwide protests.
Voter turnout rises to 7.23 %
"Ever since I read Hanuman Chalisa on a TV channel, BJP leaders are constantly mocking me. Yesterday, I went to Hanuman temple. Today BJP leaders are saying that the temple was defiled. What kind of politics is this? God belongs to everyone. God bless everyone, even those in BJP," says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
6.24% voter turnout at 11 am
Delhi Election 2020: Updates at 11
1. The voting for the Delhi elections 2020 for 70 constituencies began at 8 am on Saturday, and will continue till 6 pm.
2. A lady sub-inspector Preeti was shot dead as she was walking from Rohini East Metro Station to her home at 9.30 pm.
3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah urge citizens to cast their vote in record numbers.
4. Delhi Chief Minister cast his vote at a booth in Civil Lines and requested the women of Delhi to caste their voter and encourage the men of their houses to exercise their duty as well.
5. From AAPflix to Palturam, from manifesto releases to roadshows, the rigorous campaigning for the polls ended on Thursday.
6. Congress, who reigned the national capital for three consecutive decades has lost its sheen in this election, as BJP and AAP become the frontrunners.
7. AAP is the only party which has announced its CM candidate, as BJP and Congress bank on their mascot campaigners, Prime Minister Narendra Modiand Wayanad Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi respectively.
8. Electronic Voting Machines were checked and repaired in the polling booths to ensure a smooth voting process. "The 2020 Delhi polls will be tech-driven with greater use of technology elements like mobile apps, QR codes, social media interface," Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh told news agency PTI.
9. Polling official in Udham Singh who was deployed at a polling booth in Babarpur Primary School in Northeast Delhi died after suffering a heart attack.
10. President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, BJP leader Parvesh Verma and several others casttheir votes.
11. 10-yrs-old Kalitara Mandal, the oldest voter of Delhi, casts her vote at SDMC Primary School, Chittaranjan Park in Greater Kailash assembly constituency. The Delhi police help the citizens in exercising their democratic right, assisting them, providing wheelchair services and guiding them at the booths.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at polling booth number 81&82 at Aurangzeb Road to cast his vote. (ANI)
Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and his wife Gursharan Singh cast their vote at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi assembly constituency. (ANI)
Delhi, we love you: AAP
Delhi Deputy CM and Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Patparganj Assembly constituency, Manish Sisodia and his wife Seema Sisodia cast their vote at MCD school in Pandav Nagar. (ANI)
110-yrs-old Kalitara Mandal, the oldest voter of Delhi, casts her vote for Delhi Elections 2020, at SDMC Primary School, Chittaranjan Park in Greater Kailash assembly constituency.
Election officer Udham Singh who was deployed at a polling booth in Babarpur Primary School in Northeast Delhi died after suffering a heart attack. (ANI)
President Ram Nath Kovind casts his vote
4.33% voter turnout in Delhi assembly polls till 10:00 am
An election officer deployed at a polling booth in Babarpur Primary School in Northeast Delhi has died. More details awaited.
"Professionalism along with compassion. Dwarka District police personnel are helping out senior citizens and specially abled voters in reaching the polling booths," says the Delhi Police.
Voters continue to arrive at polling booth number 81&82 at Aurangzeb Road to cast their votes.
Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his family casts his vote at a polling booth in Civil Lines; BJP's Sunil Yadav & Congress's Romesh Sabharwal are contesting against him from New Delhi constituency. (ANI)
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal leaves for casting his vote. BJP's Sunil Yadav andCongress's Romesh Sabharwal are contesting against him from New Delhi constituency. (ANI)
Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Rajinder Nagar, Raghav Chadha casts his vote at a polling station in Rajinder Nagar; Congress's Rocky Tuseed and BJP's RP Singh are contesting from the assembly constituency here. (ANI)
Can Delhi’s ‘intelligent’ voter be turned into an ‘emotional’ one?
Although preference of Indian voters has changed from time to time since Independence, but they have remained more or less loyal to a party or an 'ideology' for a significant time span. However there has been a clear shift from this trend in recent years.
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Meenakshi Lekhi casts her vote at a polling station in South Extension Part-II. (ANI)
Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev and his family after voting.
EVM is also not functioning at Sardar Patel Vidyalaya booth number 114, New Delhi constituency. Earlier, voting hadnotbegun at C10 block booth in Yamuna Vihar due to a technical issue in the EVM. Election Commission's technical team at the spot.
"SED police staff assisting the elderly and those voters who need assistance," says Delhi Police in a tweet.
"Today people of Delhi will vote for quality education, healthcare, women’s safety and good governance.
I have no doubt that Delhi will lead the way in defeating the politics of hate and set an example for the entire country
Jai Hind" says AAP's Atishi.
Where do AAP, BJP and Congress stand? Here is the SWOT analysis
Delhi elections are scheduled to take place on February 8 and the counting of votes on February 11. Voters need to make a choice between the three major parties dominating the elections in the national capital – Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC).
"The media have reached the spot at Budh Vihar, phase 1, Rithala constituency. The EC should arrest Giriraj Singh," saidAAP spokesperson Sanjay Singh.
Voting has not yet begun at C10 block booth in Yamuna Vihar due to a technical issue in the EVM. Election Commission's technical team at the spot. (ANI)
Lt Governor Anil Baijal and his wife Mala Baijal cast their vote at a polling station at Greater Kailash; AAP's sitting MLA and candidate Saurabh Bhardwaj is contesting against BJP's Shikha Rai and Congress's Sukhbir Pawar from here. (ANI)
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan along with his mother arrive at Ratan Devi Public School in Krishna Nagar to cast their votes; BJP's Anil Goel and Congress's Ashok Walia contesting from here against AAP's sitting MLA and candidate SK Bagga. (ANI)
Justice R. Bhanumati arrives at NDMC School of Science & Humanities Education at Tuglak Cresent Road, to cast her vote. (ANI)
Opinion polls declare AAP winner in Delhi election 2020
Three opinion poll have given the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP another term in power in the Delhi Assembly polls while predicting that BJP's 22-year-old wait may extend for another five years for a shot in the capital's government.
Amit Shah tweets
Congress tweets
BJP MP Parvesh Verma casts his vote at a polling station in Matiala assembly constituency
BJP MP Parvesh Verma casts his vote at a polling station in Matiala assembly constituency; BJP and Congress have fielded Rajesh Gehlot and Sumesh Shokeen from the constituency, respectively. Gulab Singh Yadav of AAP is the current MLA and party's candidate from Matiala. (ANI)
Here's how to cast your vote without a voter ID?
n case your name is on the electoral roll but you don’t have a voterid, there is a set of 11 alternative photo identity documents that can be furnished to cast your vote.
To find answers to all your Election Day related queries check out: Election FAQs
UP MC Yogi Adityanath tweets
Delhi Election 2020: Woman cop shot dead near Rohini East Metro station
A 26-year-old woman sub-inspector (SI) of the Delhi Police was shot dead near Rohini East Metro station on Friday night, officials said.
The SI, Preeti Ahlawat, was posted in Patparganj Industrial Area Police Station, police said.
Kejriwal appeals to voters
A queue of voters at a polling booth in Shaheen Public School in Shaheen Bagh, Okhla. AAP's Amanatullah is the sitting MLA and 2020 candidate of the party, he is up against Congress's Parvez Hashmi and BJP's Brahm Singh Bidhuri. (ANI)
Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has cast his vote at the polling station set up at NDMC School of Science & Humanities Education at Tuglak Cresent. He says, "it is basic duty of every citizen to vote. It is important to get out there and contribute." (ANI)
"Use your authority, go to the polling booth in maximum number and vote," tweets Delhi Congress.
AAP tweets
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ram Madhav arrives at a polling station in Jhandewalan area, in Karol Bagh assembly constituency. AAP has fielded its sitting MLA Vishesh Ravi from here. BJP's Yogendra Chandolia & Congress' Gaurav Dhanak are contesting from here. (ANI)
Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Krishna Nagar Assembly constituency, Dr. Anil Goel, says, "I am confident that in the next 5 years Delhi will have 'Saaf paani, saaf hawa aur saaf vyavhaar'. (ANI)
Voters begin to arrive at the polling stations at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi assembly constituency (pic 1&2) and NDMC School of Science and Humanities (pic 3&4) at Tughlak Road; Polling for 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi to begin shortly. (ANI)
Delhi Deputy CM and Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Patparganj Assembly constituency Manish Sisodia at Mayur Vihar Phase II says, "Today, people of Delhi will vote for better education and future for their children"; The BJP has fielded Ravi Negi from the constituency.
Preparation for voting underway
Police checks vehicles at border areas
"To make Delhi more secure and prosperous, to change Delhi, choose BJP candidates in the assembly elections. The vote of the people of Delhi will also increase my power in the Center: PM Modi
Nation changed, now change Delhi," tweets BJP.
Delhi Election 2020: Will Congress be a part of the race or get sidelined?
DH Cartoons by Sajith Kumar
Visuals from Polling Station 80 at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi assembly constituency. CM & sitting MLA from the constituency, Arvind Kejriwal is contesting from here. BJP has fielded Sunil Yadav & Congress has fielded Romesh Sabharwal from here. (ANI)
Voters start arriving at a polling station in Jhandewalan area
Voters start arriving at a polling station in Jhandewalan area, in Karol Bagh assembly constituency. AAP has fielded its sitting MLA Vishesh Ravi from here. BJP's Yogendra Chandolia & Congress' Gaurav Dhanak are contesting from here. Voting begins at 8 AM. (ANI)
Delhi polls: Road outside Jamia's gate no 07 cleared ahead of voting
FIR lodged against AAP over 'Sholay' spoof video
An FIR was registered against the Aam Aadmi Party over a spoof video of popular Bollywood film 'Sholay' in which Union Home Minister Amit Shah is shown as 'Gabbar' and three other BJP leaders as dacoits, police said on Friday.
People od Delhi are requested to contact the Delhi Police Control Room at 112 or report the matter at your local Police Station for necessary action.
Visuals from polling station 69 (NDMC School of Science & Humanities) at Tughlak Crescent Road. Delhi to cast its vote today, as the polling begins at 8 AM. (ANI)
Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, BJP candidate from Hari Nagar assembly constituency offers prayers at Fateh Nagar Gurudwara.
Lady sub-inspector in Rohini shot dead
In an uneventful turn of events, a lady sub-inspector in Rohini shot dead, according to media reports.
A Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police - Preeti, posted in Patparganj Industrial Area Police Station, was found dead with multiple bullet injuries in Rohini area, earlier tonight. Forensic team and Police are present at the spot.
As per the Police, Sub-Inspector Preeti was walking from Rohini East Metro Station to her home at 9.30 PM, when an unidentified person came, took out a pistol&shot her in her head. She died at the spot.
Police have collected CCTV footage from the area&are examining it.
(ANI)
Delhi! It's voting time!
The polling will be held between 8 am and 6 pm while the counting of votes will be on February 11. There are 672 candidates in the fight for 70 assembly seats.
Delhi polls: Of unauthorised colonies and their messiah
It would be interesting to watch if the sparring and promises manage to sway the residents who have been fighting to get their homes regularised for years now. Who do they think is their true messiah and whom will they pick?
Delhi Elections 2020: A litmus test for the BJP
The upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, with voting scheduled for Feb. 8 and counting on Feb. 11, is a gruelling test for the BJP. The recent poll setbacks have applied some brakes on the buoyant juggernaut.
What happens on counting day?
The strong rooms are opened in the presence of the candidates or their representatives, returning officers and EC Special Observers. The process is filmed. The Control Units (CU) of the EVMs are brought to the counting tables under continuous CCTV coverage.
Find answers to all you Election Day-related questions here: Elections FAQs
Hello readers!
Hello readers, and welcome to Deccan Herald's live on Delhi Assembly Elections 2020. Delhi's citizens are all set to exercise their right to vote today, as the nation awaits to see who will fill the national capital's coveted throne. Stay tuned to DH for all the latest updates.