Delhi Election 2020 Live: Lady sub-inspector shot dead in Rohini

Hello readers, welcome to Deccan Herald's live of Delhi Assembly election 2020. Today, the people of Delhi will exercise their right to vote to decide who will be the next Chief Minister of the city. Will the voter turnout be higher this year considering the row of uprisings? Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal retain his throne? Has the nationalistic appeal of BJP through their mascot Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the people? Or is Congress going to make a grand re-entry? Stay tuned to Deccan Herald to get all the latest updates.
Lady sub-inspector in Rohini shot dead
In an uneventful turn of events, a lady sub-inspector in Rohini shot dead, according to media reports.
A Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police - Preeti, posted in Patparganj Industrial Area Police Station, was found dead with multiple bullet injuries in Rohini area, earlier tonight. Forensic team and Police are present at the spot.
As per the Police, Sub-Inspector Preeti was walking from Rohini East Metro Station to her home at 9.30 PM, when an unidentified person came, took out a pistol&shot her in her head. She died at the spot.
Police have collected CCTV footage from the area&are examining it.
(ANI)
Delhi! It's voting time!
The polling will be held between 8 am and 6 pm while the counting of votes will be on February 11. There are 672 candidates in the fight for 70 assembly seats.
Delhi Elections: Where do AAP, BJP and Congress stand?
Voters need to make a choice between the three major parties dominating the elections in the national capital – Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC).
Delhi polls: Of unauthorised colonies and their messiah
It would be interesting to watch if the sparring and promises manage to sway the residents who have been fighting to get their homes regularised for years now. Who do they think is their true messiah and whom will they pick?
Delhi Elections 2020: A litmus test for the BJP
The upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, with voting scheduled for Feb. 8 and counting on Feb. 11, is a gruelling test for the BJP. The recent poll setbacks have applied some brakes on the buoyant juggernaut.
What happens on counting day?
The strong rooms are opened in the presence of the candidates or their representatives, returning officers and EC Special Observers. The process is filmed. The Control Units (CU) of the EVMs are brought to the counting tables under continuous CCTV coverage.
Hello readers!
