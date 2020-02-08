Delhi Election 2020 Live: Urging people, especially my young friends to vote, says PM Narendra Modi

Hello readers, welcome to Deccan Herald's live of Delhi Assembly election 2020. Today, the people of Delhi will exercise their right to vote to decide who will be the next Chief Minister of the city. Earlier, in the wee hours of the day, a lady sub-inspector was shot dead in Rohini. Will the voter turnout be higher this year considering the row of uprisings? Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal retain his throne? Has the nationalistic appeal of BJP through their mascot Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the people? Or is Congress going to make a grand re-entry? Stay tuned to Deccan Herald to get all the latest updates.
BJP MP Parvesh Verma casts his vote at a polling station in Matiala assembly constituency
BJP MP Parvesh Verma casts his vote at a polling station in Matiala assembly constituency; BJP and Congress have fielded Rajesh Gehlot and Sumesh Shokeen from the constituency, respectively. Gulab Singh Yadav of AAP is the current MLA and party's candidate from Matiala. (ANI)
Here's how to cast your vote without a voter ID?
n case your name is on the electoral roll but you don’t have a voterid, there is a set of 11 alternative photo identity documents that can be furnished to cast your vote.
Delhi Election 2020: Woman cop shot dead near Rohini East Metro station
A 26-year-old woman sub-inspector (SI) of the Delhi Police was shot dead near Rohini East Metro station on Friday night, officials said.
The SI, Preeti Ahlawat, was posted in Patparganj Industrial Area Police Station, police said.
Kejriwal appeals to voters
A queue of voters at a polling booth in Shaheen Public School in Shaheen Bagh, Okhla. AAP's Amanatullah is the sitting MLA and 2020 candidate of the party, he is up against Congress's Parvez Hashmi and BJP's Brahm Singh Bidhuri. (ANI)
Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has cast his vote at the polling station set up at NDMC School of Science & Humanities Education at Tuglak Cresent. He says, "it is basic duty of every citizen to vote. It is important to get out there and contribute." (ANI)
"Use your authority, go to the polling booth in maximum number and vote," tweets Delhi Congress.
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ram Madhav arrives at a polling station in Jhandewalan area, in Karol Bagh assembly constituency. AAP has fielded its sitting MLA Vishesh Ravi from here. BJP's Yogendra Chandolia & Congress' Gaurav Dhanak are contesting from here. (ANI)
Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Krishna Nagar Assembly constituency, Dr. Anil Goel, says, "I am confident that in the next 5 years Delhi will have 'Saaf paani, saaf hawa aur saaf vyavhaar'. (ANI)
Voters begin to arrive at the polling stations at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi assembly constituency (pic 1&2) and NDMC School of Science and Humanities (pic 3&4) at Tughlak Road; Polling for 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi to begin shortly. (ANI)
Delhi Deputy CM and Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Patparganj Assembly constituency Manish Sisodia at Mayur Vihar Phase II says, "Today, people of Delhi will vote for better education and future for their children"; The BJP has fielded Ravi Negi from the constituency.
Preparation for voting underway
Police checks vehicles at border areas
"To make Delhi more secure and prosperous, to change Delhi, choose BJP candidates in the assembly elections. The vote of the people of Delhi will also increase my power in the Center: PM Modi
Nation changed, now change Delhi," tweets BJP.
Delhi Election 2020: Will Congress be a part of the race or get sidelined?
DH Cartoons by Sajith Kumar
Visuals from Polling Station 80 at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi assembly constituency. CM & sitting MLA from the constituency, Arvind Kejriwal is contesting from here. BJP has fielded Sunil Yadav & Congress has fielded Romesh Sabharwal from here. (ANI)
Voters start arriving at a polling station in Jhandewalan area
Voters start arriving at a polling station in Jhandewalan area, in Karol Bagh assembly constituency. AAP has fielded its sitting MLA Vishesh Ravi from here. BJP's Yogendra Chandolia & Congress' Gaurav Dhanak are contesting from here. Voting begins at 8 AM. (ANI)
Delhi polls: Road outside Jamia's gate no 07 cleared ahead of voting
FIR lodged against AAP over 'Sholay' spoof video
An FIR was registered against the Aam Aadmi Party over a spoof video of popular Bollywood film 'Sholay' in which Union Home Minister Amit Shah is shown as 'Gabbar' and three other BJP leaders as dacoits, police said on Friday.
People od Delhi are requested to contact the Delhi Police Control Room at 112 or report the matter at your local Police Station for necessary action.
Visuals from polling station 69 (NDMC School of Science & Humanities) at Tughlak Crescent Road. Delhi to cast its vote today, as the polling begins at 8 AM. (ANI)
Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, BJP candidate from Hari Nagar assembly constituency offers prayers at Fateh Nagar Gurudwara.
Lady sub-inspector in Rohini shot dead
In an uneventful turn of events, a lady sub-inspector in Rohini shot dead, according to media reports.
A Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police - Preeti, posted in Patparganj Industrial Area Police Station, was found dead with multiple bullet injuries in Rohini area, earlier tonight. Forensic team and Police are present at the spot.
As per the Police, Sub-Inspector Preeti was walking from Rohini East Metro Station to her home at 9.30 PM, when an unidentified person came, took out a pistol&shot her in her head. She died at the spot.
Police have collected CCTV footage from the area&are examining it.
Delhi! It's voting time!
The polling will be held between 8 am and 6 pm while the counting of votes will be on February 11. There are 672 candidates in the fight for 70 assembly seats.
Delhi Elections: Where do AAP, BJP and Congress stand?
Voters need to make a choice between the three major parties dominating the elections in the national capital – Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC).
Delhi polls: Of unauthorised colonies and their messiah
It would be interesting to watch if the sparring and promises manage to sway the residents who have been fighting to get their homes regularised for years now. Who do they think is their true messiah and whom will they pick?
Delhi Elections 2020: A litmus test for the BJP
The upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, with voting scheduled for Feb. 8 and counting on Feb. 11, is a gruelling test for the BJP. The recent poll setbacks have applied some brakes on the buoyant juggernaut.
What happens on counting day?
The strong rooms are opened in the presence of the candidates or their representatives, returning officers and EC Special Observers. The process is filmed. The Control Units (CU) of the EVMs are brought to the counting tables under continuous CCTV coverage.
Hello readers, and welcome to Deccan Herald's live on Delhi Assembly Elections 2020. Delhi's citizens are all set to exercise their right to vote today, as the nation awaits to see who will fill the national capital's coveted throne. Stay tuned to DH for all the latest updates.