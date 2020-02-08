Delhi Election 2020 Live: Urging people, especially my young friends to vote, says PM Narendra Modi

Hello readers, welcome to Deccan Herald's live of Delhi Assembly election 2020. Today, the people of Delhi will exercise their right to vote to decide who will be the next Chief Minister of the city. Earlier, in the wee hours of the day, a lady sub-inspector was shot dead in Rohini. Will the voter turnout be higher this year considering the row of uprisings? Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal retain his throne? Has the nationalistic appeal of BJP through their mascot Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the people? Or is Congress going to make a grand re-entry? Stay tuned to Deccan Herald to get all the latest updates.