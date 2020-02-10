Delhi Election 2020: More women voters turn up to elect the CM

In the recently concluded Delhi Assembly Election 2020 polling, a higher number of women voters turned out to vote for the chief minister of the state. The gap between male and female voters also narrowed to a record minimum of 0.07 percent.

While announcing the final voter turnout in the Delhi Election 2020, the state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh on Saturday said 62.62 percent of men and 62.55 percent of women cast their votes, while the total voting percentage was 62.59 percent.

Though there was a five percent dip in this year’s voter turnout compared with the record turnout of 67.1% in the 2015 Assembly election, in absolute terms, the number of people who voted actually went up from 89.3 lakh to 92.5 lakh this time.

The number of male electors went up from 49.9 lakh in 2015 to 50.7 lakh this year while the number of eligible women voters who exercised their franchise jumped from 39.3 lakh in 2015 to 41.7 lakh this time.

The gap between male and female voters has been declining over the past decade except for 2015. In 2008, the gap between male and female electors who voted was 1.7 percent. It dipped to 0.8 percent in 2013 and it has now reduced to a record low of 0.07 percent. In 2015, the gap between male and female electors stood at 1.1 percent.

While the exit polls have indicated a comfortable victory for Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, the verdict of the people of Delhi will be known after the results for the Delhi Assembly election 2020 are declared on February 11.