Delhi Election 2020: Oldest woman voter in capital gets inked at 111

Young at 111, Delhi's oldest voter casts her vote

Born in undivided India in Barisal (now in Bangladesh) in 1908, Kalitara Mandal has seen the subcontinent go through turbulent phases many times

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 08 2020, 11:27am ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2020, 12:00pm ist
Kalitara Mandal talks to PTI at her residence at Chittaranjan Park, ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Age did not deter Delhi's oldest voter to come out of her house on a chilly morning to record her choice. The centenarian voter — 111-year-old Kalitara Mandal — exercised her franchise in the Delhi Assembly election on Saturday.

Among the 132 centenarian voters in Delhi -- 68 men and 64 women, Mandal came to the polling station in Chittaranjan Park along with her son, grandson and other family members to vote.

Flashing her inked finger for photographers, she said she was happy to vote again and urged others to come out of their homes to exercise their franchise.

Born at Barishal in Bangladesh in 1908, Mandal has cast vote in numerous elections which she witnessed in independent India.

She was escorted to the booth from her home by an Assistant Returning Officer Harish Kumar. The Delhi Chief Electoral Office has made arrangements for voters above 80 years to be ferried to polling booths.

"In this age, she came out and voted, it should be an inspiration for all of us Indians, to use our democratic right of voting," Kumar said.

