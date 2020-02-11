Delhi Election 2020: Raghav Chadha wins from Rajinder Nagar

AAP's Raghav Chadha wins from Rajinder Nagar Constituency with a margin of 20,058 votes beating BJP's Sardar RP Singh.
AAP's Vijender Garg Vijay won from the constituency in 2015 with a margin of 20,051 votes beating Sardar RP Singh.
Rajinder Nagar is located in South West Delhi district.
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Get the latest updates, constituency-wise results & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com
Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal reign supreme? Will Delhi vote for BJP's Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo? Can Congress spring a surprise? Catch all the action on Delhi Election 2020 here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Comments (+)