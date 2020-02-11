Delhi Election 2020: Raghav Chadha wins from Rajinder Nagar

AAP's Raghav Chadha wins from Rajinder Nagar Constituency with a margin of 20,058 votes beating BJP's Sardar RP Singh.

AAP's Vijender Garg Vijay won from the constituency in 2015 with a margin of 20,051 votes beating Sardar RP Singh.

Rajinder Nagar is located in South West Delhi district.

Follow results from Rajinder Nagar constituency here