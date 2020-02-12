Delhi election 2020: The seats that AAP lost to the BJP

The Aam Aadmi Party has a clear mandate with victory in 62 of 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly Elections. The BJP won just 8 seats, which is an increase from the 3 seats that it won in the 2015 Assembly elections.

Among the 3 seats that the BJP won last time, the BJP's Jagdish Pradhan lost the seat from Mustafabad constituency to Haji Yunus of the AAP with a margin of 20,704 votes.

Here's a list of the seats that the BJP has taken from AAP candidates this time.

The BJP's Ajay Mahawar won against Shridutt Sharma of the AAP by a margin of 28,370 votes from Ghonda constituency.

The BJP's Jitender Mahajan won against the AAP's Sarita Singh by a margin 13,241 votes from Rohtas Nagar constituency.

The BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht won against Durgesh Pathak of the AAP by a margin of 8,223 votes from Karawal Nagar constituency. In 2015, Kapil Mishra of the AAP contested from the same seat and won by 44,431 votes.

The BJP's Anil Kumar Bajpai won over Naveen Chaudhary of the AAP by a margin of 6,079 votes from Gandhi Nagar constituency.

The BJP's Ramvir Singh Bidhuri won over Ram Singh Netaji of the AAP by a margin of 3,719 votes from Badarpur constituency.

Abhay Verma of the BJP got the seat from Nitin Tyagi of the AAP by a margin of 880 votes from Laxmi Nagar constituency. In 2015, Tyagi had won 4,846 votes from the same constituency.