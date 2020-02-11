Delhi Election Constituency Result 2020 Live: Look at your constituency result here

The Delhi Election 2020 polling took place on February 8 with a voter turnout of 62.59%. The counting of the votes shall commence today, from 8 am. The results for 70 Assembly constituencies in the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 will be declared today. Stay tuned for live updates.
Please do not find an excuse to blame EVMs now: Manoj Tiwari
"All these exit polls will fail ..
Save this tweet of mine ..
BJP will form government by taking 4 seats in Delhi .. Please do not find an excuse to blame EVMs now .." tweeted BJP candidate Manoj Tiwari.
BJP insiders 'dare' pollsters after 20% of vote share ‘missed’ by pollsters for Delhi polls, but the Aam Aadmi Party declares a 'runaway win', according to a Times Now.
Delhi Polls: What happens on counting day?
The strong rooms are opened in the presence of the candidates or their representatives, returning officers and EC Special Observers. The process is filmed. The Control Units (CU) of the EVMs are brought to the counting tables under continuous CCTV coverage.
Delhi polls: Security beefed up outside strong rooms ahead of the today's counting
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Okhla candidate Amanatullah Khan and Jangpura candidate Praveen Kumar gather outside Meerabai Institute of Technology in Maharanibagh, the designated 'Strong Room' to store EVMs used in the Delhi Assembly elections.Counting of the votes will be done today.
This year, Delhi saw a voter turnout of 62.59 percent, which was five per cent less than that witnessed in the 2015 Assembly elections. In absolute terms, however, the number of voters who exercised their franchise went up from 89.3 lakh to 92.5 lakh this time.
Over the last one month, the AAP, opposition BJP and the Congress engaged in a bitterly fought high-octane campaign. With regards to statements made during election rallies, the Election Commission of India banned BJP’s two star campaigners — Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal was also served EC notice over his ‘Hindu-Muslim’ jibe.
The counting of votes will being at 8 am, however, the counting of postal ballots may kick start earlier.
The counting of votes will commence at 8 AM. However, counting of the postal ballots may begin earlier. Prior to this, the Returning Officer of the constituency and the Assistant Returning Officer will take the oath to maintain the secrecy of voting and read it out aloud before the counting begins. According to the Election Commission (EC) guidelines, the process of counting votes from the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will begin 30 minutes after this. The counting of postal ballots for each Parliamentary constituency will be taken up in one of the Assembly segment counting halls and in the remaining halls vote counting will begin at 8 am.
With the counting of votes scheduled to be held today, the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 to elect the next chief minister of the national capital will come to an end.
Stay tuned for live updates.