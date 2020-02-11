Delhi Election Constituency-wise Result Live: AAP leads with over 50 seats, BJP in 16

The counting of the Delhi Election votes began at 8 am. The early trends showed AAP leading with 50 plus and BJP with 16. Congress opens account with one seat. The results for 70 Assembly constituencies in the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 will be declared today. The Delhi Election 2020 polling took place on February 8 with a voter turnout of 62.59%. Who will rule Delhi? Will AAP reign supreme? Will BJP's nationalistic appeal get through? Will Congress make a surprise re-entry? To find out, stay tuned to Deccan Herald for all the live updates.
Delhi Election Results 2020: Get the results for your constituency Live here
Counting of votes underway, visuals from a counting centre in Shastri Park. (ANI)
View Edit Revisions StoryQueue Key takeaways of Delhi Election 2020
Proving the predictions of exit polls to be true, AAP is so far leading in 54 seats. BJP, on the other hand, is leading in 16seats while Congress is yet to open their account. A clearer picture will unfold as the day progresses and the numbers begin to trickle in.
Read more
Delhi Election 2020: 10 things you need to know
With the counting of votes scheduled to be held today, the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 to elect the next chief minister of the national capital will come to an end.
The counting of votes is set to begin at 8 am at 21 centres with the final result across the 70 constituencies expected to be announced by early afternoon. The votes were polled across 2,700 polling stations and 13,000 booths set up in the city.
Read more
AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Amanatullah Khan and Gopal Rai are leading in their respective constituencies.
Follow Deccan Herald's live coverage on Delhi Election 2020 Live here.
Get all the updates on the Delhi Elections 2020only onDeccan Herald.
Delhi election results: AAP candidates gather outside strong room in Maharani Bagh
AAP leads with 53 seats and BJP trails with 16 seats. Congress has one seat in hand.
Early trends show AAP leading with more than 50 seats
AAP has secured over 50 seats in the Delhi Election result's early trends of counting. BJP trails at a distant 15. Congress secures one seat.
The counting of the votes begins and AAP leading with 50 plus and BJP with 14 in the early trends. Congress opens account with one seat.
The counting of the votes begins and AAP leading with 50 plus and BJP is trailing with 14in the early trends. The Congress opens account with one seat.
AAP has secured a lower number of seats when compared to its whopping 67 seats in 2015.
In the early trends, AAP crosses the halfway mark with 41 leads. BJP trails with 13.
AAP jumps ahead with 34, BJP trails with 11.
AAP leaps ahead with 14 leads, BJP with 8, Congress and Others yet to open account
AAP and BJP open accounts, both lead with 2
Counting of votes begins for Delhi's 2020 Election.
Counting of votes begins, visuals from a counting centre in Maharani Bagh. (ANI)
Delhi election 2020: Delhi constituency-wise map: Find your constituency and check out the previous election winners and runners-up
Delhi Election 2020 Result: Find out the winners of the 2015 election here
Aam Aadmi Party office decked up ahead of the Delhi Election Results 2020. (ANI)
Delhi Elections 2020: How did Delhi vote? A look into past vote shares
The results for the Delhi elections 2020 is to be announced today. Let's look into how political parties fared in 2008, 2013 and 2015.
Read more
I am confident that it will be a good day for BJP: Tiwari
"I am not nervous. I am confident that it will be a good day for BJP. We are coming to power in Delhi today. Don't be surprised if we win 55 seats," says Manoj Tiwari. (ANI)
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters in Kanpur worshipping. The counting of votes for all the 70 assembly seats in Delhi will begin at 8 am today.
Please do not find an excuse to blame EVMs now: Manoj Tiwari
"All these exit polls will fail ..
Save this tweet of mine ..
BJP will form government by taking 4 seats in Delhi .. Please do not find an excuse to blame EVMs now .." tweeted BJP candidate Manoj Tiwari.
BJP insiders 'dare' pollsters after 20% of vote share ‘missed’ by pollsters for Delhi polls, but the Aam Aadmi Party declares a 'runaway win', according to a Times Now.
Delhi Polls: What happens on counting day?
The strong rooms are opened in the presence of the candidates or their representatives, returning officers and EC Special Observers. The process is filmed. The Control Units (CU) of the EVMs are brought to the counting tables under continuous CCTV coverage.
Read more
Delhi polls: Security beefed up outside strong rooms ahead of the today's counting
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Okhla candidate Amanatullah Khan and Jangpura candidate Praveen Kumar gather outside Meerabai Institute of Technology in Maharanibagh, the designated 'Strong Room' to store EVMs used in the Delhi Assembly elections.Counting of the votes will be done today.
This year, Delhi saw a voter turnout of 62.59 percent, which was five per cent less than that witnessed in the 2015 Assembly elections. In absolute terms, however, the number of voters who exercised their franchise went up from 89.3 lakh to 92.5 lakh this time.
Over the last one month, the AAP, opposition BJP and the Congress engaged in a bitterly fought high-octane campaign. With regards to statements made during election rallies, the Election Commission of India banned BJP’s two star campaigners — Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal was also served EC notice over his ‘Hindu-Muslim’ jibe.
The counting of votes will being at 8 am, however, the counting of postal ballots may kick start earlier.
The counting of votes will commence at 8 AM. However, counting of the postal ballots may begin earlier. Prior to this, the Returning Officer of the constituency and the Assistant Returning Officer will take the oath to maintain the secrecy of voting and read it out aloud before the counting begins. According to the Election Commission (EC) guidelines, the process of counting votes from the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will begin 30 minutes after this. The counting of postal ballots for each Parliamentary constituency will be taken up in one of the Assembly segment counting halls and in the remaining halls vote counting will begin at 8 am.
With the counting of votes scheduled to be held today, the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 to elect the next chief minister of the national capital will come to an end.
Hello readers!
Hello readers and welcome to our live coverage of the results for 70 Assembly constituencies in the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 that will be declared today. Stay tuned for live updates.