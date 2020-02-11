Delhi Election Constituency-wise Result Live: AAP leads with over 50 seats, BJP in 16

The counting of the Delhi Election votes began at 8 am. The early trends showed AAP leading with 50 plus and BJP with 16. Congress opens account with one seat. The results for 70 Assembly constituencies in the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 will be declared today. The Delhi Election 2020 polling took place on February 8 with a voter turnout of 62.59%. Who will rule Delhi? Will AAP reign supreme? Will BJP's nationalistic appeal get through? Will Congress make a surprise re-entry? To find out, stay tuned to Deccan Herald for all the live updates.