Delhi Polls: AAP's Ajay Dutt wins from Ambedkar Nagar

Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Ajay Dutt wins from Ambedkar Nagar

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 11 2020, 16:07pm ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2020, 16:07pm ist
(Credit: Wikimedia Commons Photo)

AAP's incumbent Ajay Dutt wins in Ambedkar Nagar beating BJP's Khushiram Chunar by a margin of 28,327 votes.

AAP's Ajay Dutt from Ambedkar Nagar beat BJP's Ashok Kumar in 2015.

Ambedkar Nagar constituency is located in South Delhi.

Follow results from Ambedkar Nagar constituency here

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Get the latest updates, constituency-wise results & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal reign supreme? Will Delhi vote for BJP's Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo? Can Congress spring a surprise? Catch all the action on Delhi Election 2020 here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020
Delhi
AAP
BJP
Congress
Arvind Kejriwal
Manish Sisodia
Narendra Modi
Amit Shah
Rahul Gandhi
Comments (+)
 