Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Ajay Dutt wins from Ambedkar Nagar

Ambedkar Nagar constituency is located in South Delhi.

AAP's Ajay Dutt from Ambedkar Nagar beat BJP's Ashok Kumar in 2015.

AAP's incumbent Ajay Dutt wins in Ambedkar Nagar beating BJP's Khushiram Chunar by a margin of 28,327 votes.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Get the latest updates, constituency-wise results & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal reign supreme? Will Delhi vote for BJP's Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo? Can Congress spring a surprise? Catch all the action on Delhi Election 2020 here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe