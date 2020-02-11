Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Ajay Dutt wins from Ambedkar Nagar

AAP's incumbent Ajay Dutt wins in Ambedkar Nagar beating BJP's Khushiram Chunar by a margin of 28,327 votes.
AAP's Ajay Dutt from Ambedkar Nagar beat BJP's Ashok Kumar in 2015.
Ambedkar Nagar constituency is located in South Delhi.
