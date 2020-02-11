Delhi election result 2020: AAP's Atishi registers maiden Assembly win from Kalkaji with a margin on over 10,000 votes

The Aam Aadmi Party's Kalkaji candidate Atishi, who was looking to make a comback after her Lok Sabha defeat last year, won from the constituency by over 10,000 votes, as per the latest ECI data.

As per the current numbers, the Oxford graduate beat the runner-up, BJP's Dharambir Singh in Kalkaji. Atishi has received about 55,833 votes and deleated Singh who had about 44, 411 votes under his belt.

Thank you to all the people of Delhi for putting their faith in @AamAadmiParty and voting for politics of development.

In the last 5 years we have endeavoured to make Delhi’s Govt. Schools the best in the country and now we’ll make Kalkaji the best constituency in Delhi! — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) February 11, 2020

The Congress' Shivani Chopra came a distant third with 4,956 votes.

Atishi was picked in place of Kalkaji’s sitting AAP MLA Avtar Singh who had won the 2015 elections with 55,104 votes. Atishi, who was fielded from the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, had lost to BJP’s cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir by over four lakh votes.