Delhi Polls: Bhupinder Singh Joon wins from Bijwasan

Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Bhupinder Singh Joon wins from Bijwasan

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 11 2020, 18:21pm ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2020, 18:21pm ist

AAP's Bhupinder Singh Joon beat BJP's Sat Prakash Rana with a vote margin of 895‬.

AAP's Col Devinder Sehrawat beat BJP's Sat Prakash Rana in 2015 from Bijwasan.

Bijwasan is located in South West Delhi district.

