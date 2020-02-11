Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Bhupinder Singh Joon wins from Bijwasan

AAP's Bhupinder Singh Joon beat BJP's Sat Prakash Rana with a vote margin of 895.
AAP's Col Devinder Sehrawat beat BJP's Sat Prakash Rana in 2015 from Bijwasan.
Bijwasan is located in South West Delhi district.
