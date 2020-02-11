Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Bhupinder Singh Joon wins from Bijwasan

Bijwasan is located in South West Delhi district.

AAP's Col Devinder Sehrawat beat BJP's Sat Prakash Rana in 2015 from Bijwasan.

AAP's Bhupinder Singh Joon beat BJP's Sat Prakash Rana with a vote margin of 895‬.

