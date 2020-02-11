Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Dharampal Lakra wins from Mundka

Delhi polls: AAP's Dharampal Lakra wins from Mundka

DH Wed Desk
  • Feb 11 2020, 21:44pm ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2020, 21:44pm ist
Aam Aadmi Party's Dharampal Lakra won in Mundka constituency, defeating  Azad Singh Singh of  BJP by a margin of 19158 votes.

Mundka is located in West Delhi.

