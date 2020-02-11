Delhi Polls: AAP's Gopal Rai wins from Babarpur

Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Gopal Rai wins from Babarpur

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 11 2020, 19:50pm ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2020, 19:50pm ist

AAP's Gopal Rai wins against BJP's Naresh Gaur in Babarpur by a margin of 33,062 votes.

Rai won from the same constituency in Delhi Assembly Election in 2014 with a margin of 35,271. 

Babarpur constituency is located in North Shahdara of Delhi.

