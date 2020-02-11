Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Haji Yunus wins from Mustafabad

Delhi Polls: AAP's Haji Yunus wins from Mustafabad

DH Web Desk
  • Feb 11 2020, 17:38pm ist
Aam Aadmi Party's Haji Yunus win's against BJP's Jagdish Pradhan from Mustafabad constituency by a margin of 20,704.

In Assembly Elections 2014, Jagdish Pradhan won from Mustafabad.

Mustafabad constituency is located in North-East Delhi. 

