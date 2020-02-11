Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Haji Yunus wins from Mustafabad

Aam Aadmi Party's Haji Yunus win's against BJP's Jagdish Pradhan from Mustafabad constituency by a margin of 20,704.
In Assembly Elections 2014, Jagdish Pradhan won from Mustafabad.
Mustafabad constituency is located in North-East Delhi.
