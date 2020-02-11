Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Imran Hussain wins from Ballimaran

AAP's Imran Hussain wins from Ballimaran constituency beating BJP's Lata by 36,178 votes.
BJP's Shayam Lal Morwal was beaten by Imran Hussain in 2015
Ballimaran is located in Central Delhi district.
