Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Imran Hussain wins from Ballimaran

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 11 2020, 17:19pm ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2020, 17:19pm ist
(Credit: ANI Photo)

AAP's Imran Hussain wins from Ballimaran constituency beating BJP's Lata by 36,178‬ votes.

BJP's Shayam Lal Morwal was beaten by Imran Hussain in 2015

Ballimaran is located in Central Delhi district.

