Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Imran Hussain wins from Ballimaran

Ballimaran is located in Central Delhi district.

BJP's Shayam Lal Morwal was beaten by Imran Hussain in 2015

AAP's Imran Hussain wins from Ballimaran constituency beating BJP's Lata by 36,178‬ votes.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Get the latest updates, constituency-wise results & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal reign supreme? Will Delhi vote for BJP's Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo? Can Congress spring a surprise? Catch all the action on Delhi Election 2020 here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe