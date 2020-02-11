Delhi election result 2020: AAP's Kalkaji candidate Atishi leads from Kalkaji, looks to change fate

The Aam Aadmi Party's Kalkaji candidate Atishi, who is looking to make a comback after her Lok Sabha defeat last year, is leading from the constituency by 111 votes, as per the latest ECI data.

With the counting still underway, the Oxford graduate is walking on a wafer-thin margin ahead of the BJP's Dharambir Singh in Kalkaji. So far, Atishi's vote share stands at 14,702 votes while Singh is trailing with 14,591 votes.

The Congress' Shivani Chopra is a distant third with 1,396 votes.

Atishi was picked in place of Kalkaji’s sitting AAP MLA Avtar Singh who had won the 2015 elections with 55,104 votes. Atishi, who was fielded from the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, had lost to BJP’s cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir by over four lakh votes.

While the 2015 Delhi elections turned out to a breeze for the AAP with the party winning 67 of the 70 seats, all eyes are on the results to see if the party can repeat the feat and if its luck rubs off on Atishi.