Delhi Polls: AAP's Mohinder Goyal wins from Rithala

Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Mohinder Goyal wins from Rithala

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 11 2020, 17:27pm ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2020, 17:27pm ist

AAP's Mohinder Goyal wins from Rithala constituency with a vote margin of 13,994‬ beating BJP's Manish Chaudhary.

Mohinder Goyal beat BJP's Kulwant Rana in 2015.

Rithala is located in North West Delhi district.

