Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Mohinder Goyal wins from Rithala

Rithala is located in North West Delhi district.

AAP's Mohinder Goyal wins from Rithala constituency with a vote margin of 13,994‬ beating BJP's Manish Chaudhary.

