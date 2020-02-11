Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Parlad Singh Sawhney wins from Chandni Chowk

AAP's Parlad Singh Sawhney wins against BJP's Suman Kumar Gupta in Chandni Chowk by a margin of 29,584 votes.

In 2014 General Assembly elections Alka Lamba won from the same constituency on AAP's ticket with a margin of 18,287.

Chandni Chowk constituency is located in Old Delhi.

