Delhi Polls: AAP's Sawhney wins from Chandni Chowk

Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Parlad Singh Sawhney wins from Chandni Chowk

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 11 2020, 20:31pm ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2020, 20:31pm ist

AAP's Parlad Singh Sawhney wins against BJP's Suman Kumar Gupta in Chandni Chowk by a margin of 29,584 votes.

In 2014 General Assembly elections Alka Lamba won from the same constituency on AAP's ticket with a margin of 18,287.

Chandni Chowk constituency is located in Old Delhi.

Follow results from Chandni Chowk constituency here 

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Get the latest updates, constituency-wise results & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal reign supreme? Will Delhi vote for BJP's Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo? Can Congress spring a surprise? Catch all the action on Delhi Election 2020 here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
AAP
BJP
Congress
Delhi
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020
Manish Sisodia
Arvind Kejriwal
Amit Shah
Narendra Modi
Comments (+)
 