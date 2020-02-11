Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Pawan Sharma wins from Adarsh Nagar

Delhi Polls: AAP's Pawan Sharma wins from Adarsh Nagar

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 11 2020, 19:11pm ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2020, 19:11pm ist

AAP's Pawan Sharma wins against BJP's  Raj Kumar Bhatia in Adarsh Nagar by a margin of 1,589 votes.

Sharma won from the same constituency in Delhi Assembly Election in 2014 with a margin of 20,741. 

Adarsh Nagar constituency is located in North Delhi and is one of the most posh colonies of Delhi.

