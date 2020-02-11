Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Pawan Sharma wins from Adarsh Nagar

AAP's Pawan Sharma wins against BJP's Raj Kumar Bhatia in Adarsh Nagar by a margin of 1,589 votes.
Sharma won from the same constituency in Delhi Assembly Election in 2014 with a margin of 20,741.
Adarsh Nagar constituency is located in North Delhi and is one of the most posh colonies of Delhi.
