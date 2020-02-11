Delhi Polls: AAP's Pramila Tokas wins from R K Puram

Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Pramila Tokas wins from R K Puram

DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 11 2020, 19:27pm ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2020, 19:33pm ist

AAP's Pramila Tokas wins against BJP's  Anil Kumar Sharma in R K Puram by a margin of 10,369 votes.

Tokas won from the same constituency in Delhi Assembly Election in 2014 with a margin of 19,068. 

R K Puram constituency is located in New Delhi.

