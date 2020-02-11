Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Pramila Tokas wins from R K Puram

AAP's Pramila Tokas wins against BJP's Anil Kumar Sharma in R K Puram by a margin of 10,369 votes.
Tokas won from the same constituency in Delhi Assembly Election in 2014 with a margin of 19,068.
R K Puram constituency is located in New Delhi.
