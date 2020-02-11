Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Raaj Kumar Anand wins from Patel Nagar

AAP's Raaj Kumar Anand wins from Patel Nagar with a margin of 30,935 votes beating BJP's Pravesh Ratn.
AAP's Hazari Lal Chauhan won from the constituency in 2015 beating Krishna Tirath from BJP.
Patel Nagar is located in Central Delhi District.
Follow results from Patel Nagar Constituency here
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Get the latest updates, constituency-wise results & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com
Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal reign supreme? Will Delhi vote for BJP's Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo? Can Congress spring a surprise? Catch all the action on Delhi Election 2020 here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Comments (+)