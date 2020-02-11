Delhi Polls: AAP's Raaj Anand wins from Patel Nagar

Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Raaj Kumar Anand wins from Patel Nagar

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 11 2020, 15:35pm ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2020, 15:35pm ist

AAP's Raaj Kumar Anand wins from Patel Nagar with a margin of 30,935 votes beating BJP's Pravesh Ratn.

AAP's Hazari Lal Chauhan won from the constituency in 2015 beating Krishna Tirath from BJP.

Patel Nagar is located in Central Delhi District.

Follow results from Patel Nagar Constituency here

 

