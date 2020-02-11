Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Rajesh Gupta won from Wazirpur

Delhi Election: AAP's Rajesh Gupta won from Wazirpur

Rajesh Gupta. (Photo credit: Twitter)

 

 

AAP's Rajesh Gupta has won from Wazirpur constituency against Mahender Nagpal of BJP by 11,806 votes in 2020 Delhi Assembly Election. 

2015 Delhi Assembly Election, AAP's Pawan Kumar Sharma won against Ram Kishan Singhal of BJP by 20, 741 votes. 

Follow live updates of Wazipur constituency here

 

