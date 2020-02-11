Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Rajesh Gupta won from Wazirpur

AAP's Rajesh Gupta has won from Wazirpur constituency against Mahender Nagpal of BJP by 11,806 votes in 2020 Delhi Assembly Election.
2015 Delhi Assembly Election, AAP's Pawan Kumar Sharma won against Ram Kishan Singhal of BJP by 20, 741 votes.
Follow live updates of Wazipur constituency here
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Get the latest updates, constituency-wise results & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com
Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal reign supreme? Will Delhi vote for BJP's Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo? Can Congress spring a surprise? Catch all the action on Delhi Election 2020 here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Comments (+)