Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Rakhi Birla wins from Mangol Puri

DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 11 2020, 16:52pm ist
AAP's Rakhi Birla wins in Mangol Puri beating BJP's Karam Singh Karma by 30,132 votes.

Rakhi Birla beat Congress' Raj Kumar Chauhan in 2015 from the same constituency in 2015.

Mangol Puri is located in West Delhi district.

Follow results from Mangol Puri constituency here

 

