Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Satyendar Jain wins from Shakur Basti

AAP's Satyendar Jain wins from Shakur Basti with a vote margin of 7,667 beating BJP's Dr S C Vats.
Satyendar Jain beat Dr S C Vats in 2015 too.
Shakur Basti is located in North Delhi district.
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Get the latest updates, constituency-wise results & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com
Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal reign supreme? Will Delhi vote for BJP's Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo? Can Congress spring a surprise? Catch all the action on Delhi Election 2020 here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Comments (+)