Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Shoaib Iqbal wins from Matia Mahal

Delhi polls: AAP's Shoaib Iqbal wins from Matia Mahal

DH Web Desk
  • Feb 11 2020, 17:55pm ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2020, 17:55pm ist
Shoaib Iqbal (@manashTOI Twitter)

Aam Aadmi Party's Shoaib Iqbal won in Matia Mahal constituency, defeating Ravinder Gupta of  BJP by a margin of 50,241 votes.

Asim Ahmed Khan of AAP had won the seat in 2015.

