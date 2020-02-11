Delhi Polls: AAP's Som Dutt wins in Sadar Bazar

Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Som Dutt wins in Sadar Bazar

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 11 2020, 20:00pm ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2020, 20:02pm ist

AAP's Som Dutt wins in Sadar Bazar with a vote margin of 25,644‬ beating BJP's Jai Prakash.

In 2015, Som Dutt beat BJP's Parveen Kumar Jain.

Sadar Bazar is located in Central Delhi district.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020
Delhi
AAP
BJP
Congress
Arvind Kerjriwal
Narendra Modi
Manish Sisodia
Rahul Gandhi
Amit Shah
