Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Somnath Bharti wins from Malviya Nagar

  • Feb 11 2020, 21:38pm ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2020, 21:38pm ist
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Somnath Bharti displays victory sign, as early trends show party's victory in the Delhi Assembly polls, at Jija Bai ITI counting centre in New Delhi, Feb. 11, 2020. (PTI photo)

Aam Aadmi Party's Somnath Bharti won in Malviya Nagar constituency, beating Shailender Singh of  BJP by a margin of 18144 votes.

Malviya Nagar is located in South Delhi.

