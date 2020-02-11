Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Vinay Mishra wins from Dwarka

Delhi Polls: AAP's Vinay Mishra wins from Dwarka

AAP's Vinay Mishra wins against BJP's Parduymn Rajput in Dwarka by a margin of 14,387 votes.

In 2014 General Assembly elections Adarsh Shastri of AAP won from the same constituency with a margin of 39,366.

Dwarka constituency is located in neighbourhood of South West Delhi.

