Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Virender Singh Kadian wins in Delhi Cantt

AAP's Virender Singh Kadian beats BJP's Manish Singh by 10,590 votes in Delhi Cantt constituency.
AAP's Surender Singh beat BJP's Karan Singh Tanwar in 2015 in the same constituency.
Delhi Cantt is located in South West Delhi constituency.
