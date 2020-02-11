Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Vishesh Ravi wins from Karol Bagh

Delhi Polls: AAP's Vishesh Ravi wins from Karol Bagh

DH Web Desk
  • Feb 11 2020, 20:39pm ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2020, 20:39pm ist

AAP's Vishesh Ravi wins against BJP's Yogender Chandoliya in Karol Bagh by a margin of 31,760 votes.

In 2014 General Assembly elections Ravi won from the same constituency with a margin of 32,880.

Karol Bagh  constituency is located in neighbourhood of Central Delhi District.

