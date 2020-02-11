Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP'sNaresh Balyan wins from Uttam Nagar

Delhi Polls: AAP's Naresh Balyan wins from Uttam Nagar

DH Web Desk
  • Feb 11 2020, 20:45pm ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2020, 20:56pm ist

AAP's Naresh Balyan wins against BJP's Krishan Gahlot in Uttam Nagar by a margin of 19,759 votes.

In 2014 General Assembly elections Balyan  won from the same constituency with a margin of 30,419.

Uttam Nagar   constituency is located in neighbourhood of West Delhi District.

