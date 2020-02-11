Delhi Election Result 2020: BJP's Ajay Mahawar wins from Ghonda

BJP's Ajay Mahawar wins against AAP's Shridutt Sharma in Ghonda by a margin of 28,370 votes.
In Delhi Assembly Election in 2014, Sharma won from the constituency with a margin of 8,093.
Ghonda is located in North Delhi.
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Get the latest updates, constituency-wise results & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com
Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal reign supreme? Will Delhi vote for BJP's Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo? Can Congress spring a surprise? Catch all the action on Delhi Election 2020 here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Comments (+)