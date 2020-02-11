Delhi Polls: BJP's Ajay Mahawar wins from Ghonda

Delhi Election Result 2020: BJP's Ajay Mahawar wins from Ghonda

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 11 2020, 17:49pm ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2020, 17:50pm ist

BJP's Ajay Mahawar wins against AAP's  Shridutt Sharma in Ghonda by a margin of 28,370 votes.

In Delhi Assembly Election in 2014, Sharma won from the constituency with a margin of 8,093.

Ghonda is located in North Delhi.

BJP
Congress
AAP
Arvind Kejriwal
Amit Shah
Narendra Modi
Delhi
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020
