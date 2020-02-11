Delhi Election Result 2020: BJP's Jitender Mahajan wins from Rohtas Nagar

Rohtas Nagar is located in North East Delhi district.

Sarita Singh beat Jitender Mahajan in Rohtas Nagar in 2015.

BJP's Jitender Mahajan wins from Rohtas Nagar with a vote margin of 12,988‬ beating AAP's Sarita Singh.

