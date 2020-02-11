Delhi Election Result 2020: BJP's Jitender Mahajan wins from Rohtas Nagar

BJP's Jitender Mahajan wins from Rohtas Nagar with a vote margin of 12,988 beating AAP's Sarita Singh.
Sarita Singh beat Jitender Mahajan in Rohtas Nagar in 2015.
Rohtas Nagar is located in North East Delhi district.
