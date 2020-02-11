Delhi Election Result 2020: BJP's Jitender Mahajan wins from Rohtas Nagar

Delhi Polls: Jitender Mahajan wins from Rohtas Nagar

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 11 2020, 18:02pm ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2020, 18:02pm ist

BJP's Jitender Mahajan wins from Rohtas Nagar with a vote margin of 12,988‬ beating AAP's Sarita Singh.

 

Sarita Singh beat Jitender Mahajan in Rohtas Nagar in 2015.

Rohtas Nagar is located in North East Delhi district.

Follow results from Rohtas Nagar here

 

