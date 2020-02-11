Delhi Election Result 2020: BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht wins from Karawal Nagar

Karawal Nagar is situated in North East Delhi district.

AAP's Kapil Mishra beat Mohan Singh Bisht in Karawal Nagar in 2015.

BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht wins from Karawal Nagar with a vote margin of 8,073‬ beating AAP's Durgesh Pathak.

