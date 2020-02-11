Delhi Election Result 2020: BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht wins from Karawal Nagar

BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht wins from Karawal Nagar with a vote margin of 8,073 beating AAP's Durgesh Pathak.
AAP's Kapil Mishra beat Mohan Singh Bisht in Karawal Nagar in 2015.
Karawal Nagar is situated in North East Delhi district.
