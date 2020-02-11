Delhi Polls: Mohan Singh Bisht wins from Karawal Nagar

Delhi Election Result 2020: BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht wins from Karawal Nagar

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 11 2020, 18:45pm ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2020, 18:45pm ist

BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht wins from Karawal Nagar with a vote margin of 8,073‬ beating AAP's Durgesh Pathak.

AAP's Kapil Mishra beat Mohan Singh Bisht in Karawal Nagar in 2015.

Karawal Nagar is situated in North East Delhi district.

