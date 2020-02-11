Delhi Election Result 2020: BJP's Om Prakash Sharma wins from Vishwas Nagar

BJP's Om Prakash Sharma wins against AAP's Deepak Singla in Vishwas Nagar by a margin of 16,457 votes.
Sharma won the same constituency in Delhi Assembly Election in 2014 with a margin of 10,158.
Vishwas Nagar is located in North Delhi.
