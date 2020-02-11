Delhi Polls: BJP's Om Prakash wins from Vishwas Nagar

Delhi Election Result 2020: BJP's Om Prakash Sharma wins from Vishwas Nagar

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Feb 11 2020, 16:56pm ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2020, 16:56pm ist

BJP's Om Prakash Sharma wins against AAP's  Deepak Singla in Vishwas Nagar by a margin of 16,457 votes.

Sharma won the same constituency in Delhi Assembly Election in 2014 with a margin of 10,158. 

Vishwas Nagar is located in North Delhi.

