Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: 8 turncoats fielded by AAP win, rebel leader Kapil Mishra loses in Model Town

AAP wins in Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar and Sultanpur Majra seat. AAP's Manish Sisodia and Atishi, who fought neck-and-neck battle in Patparganj, Kalkaji, have received a comfortable lead in their constituencies. The battle for the throne of Delhi Chief Minister will end today as the results will declare whether Arvind Kejriwal led-AAP will come to power for the third term or the BJP will unseat AAP and rule Delhi after 22 years. Stay tuned for live updates.
Delhi Election Result Live: AAP's Kuldeep Kumar wins in Kondli (SC)
AAP's Kuldeep Kumar wins in Kondli (SC) after beating BJP's Raj Kumar by 17,907 votes. Meanwhile, in Mehrauli, AAP's Naresh Yadav wins against BJP's Kusum Khatri by 18,161 votes.
Mundka constituency witnesses yet another AAP's victory as the party candidate Dharampal Lakra wins against BJP's Azad Singh by 19,158 votes.
After a close battle, AAP's Manish Sisodia wins from Patparganj against BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi by a margin of 3,207 votes.
From Rajouri Garder, AAP's A Dhanwati Chandela wins against BJP's Ramesh Khanna by 22,972 votes.
Eight turncoats fielded by AAP win, rebel leader Kapil Mishra loses in Model Town
While all the main parties tried to lap up last-minute defectors to win Delhi Assembly election, eight of the turncoats fielded by the AAP and one by BJP won on Tuesday.
A total of 16 turncoats were in the poll fray-- nine fielded by the Aam Aadmi Party, three by the Congress and four by the BJP.
Anil Bajpai, who was former AAP MLA from Gandhinagar, retained the constituency on a BJP ticket. He defeated AAP's Naveen Chaudhary by over 6,000 votes.
AAP rebel Kapil Mishra, who had joined the BJP and contested from Model Town, lost to AAP's Akhilesh Pati Tripathi by over 10,000 votes. Tripathi was the sitting MLA from the constituency.
The BJP also fielded two Congress turncoats - Sanjay Singh (Vikas Puri) and Surendra Pal Singh Bittoo (Timarpur). (PTI)
Delhi Election Result Live: AAP wins in Bijwasan, Tilak Nagar; BJP wins
AAP's Bhupinder Singh Joon wins in Bijwasan after defeating BJP's Sat Prakash Rana by 753 votes. Meanwhile, in Karawal Nagar, BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht stands victorious after beating BJP's Durgesh Pathak by 8,223 votes.
In Tilak Nagar, AAP's Jarnail Singh beats BJP's Rajiv Babbar by 28,029 votes. While in Rohini, BJP's Vijender Kumar beats AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by 12,648 votes.
In Babarpur, AAP's Gopal Rai wins by a margin of 33,062 votes against BJP's Naresh Gaur. AAP's Kartar Singh Tanwar wins in Chhatarpur after beating BJP's Brahm Singh Tanwar by 3,720 votes.
Delhi Election Result Live: AAP's Somnath Bharti wins in Malviya Nagar
AAP's Somnath Bharti wins in Malviya Nagar after defeating BJP's Shailender Singh by 18,144 votes. Meanwhile, in Rohtas Nagar, BJP's Jitender Mahajan wins by 13,214 votes after defeating AAP candidate Sarita Singh.
In Shakur Basti, AAP candidate Satyendar Jain beats BJP's Dr S C Vats by 7,592 votes to come to power. Even in R K Puram, AAP candidate wins against BJP's Anil Kumar Sharma. Pramila Tokas wins by a margin of 10,369 votes.
'Delhi walo, I love you', says Arvind Kejriwal as AAP set to sweep state again
The PPP behind the AAP victory in Delhi
The hat-trick scored by Arvind Kejriwals’ Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi Assembly polls hinges on three Ps – personality, programme and party.
The results establish Kerjriwal’s credentials as a serious contender in the political arena and the win gives AAP, a relative newbie, a firm footing in Indian politics.
Despite a spirited and combative campaign, the BJP seems poised to only slightly improve its tally from the abysmal three seats it won in 2015 to seven this time round. This despite top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief J P Nadda, virtually carpet bombing the state with rallies, meetings and others kinds of campaigns.
Read the full report here.
AAP victory a defeat of politics of polarisation and hate: Opposition, says polls can be won on development plank
Opposition leaders on Tuesday hailed the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party's(AAP) landslide win in the Delhi assembly polls as a defeat of the politics of polarisation and hate and a victory of inclusive politics, and said "winds of change" are blowing in the country. With Kejriwal set to become the chief minister of Delhi for the third straight term, leaders of non-BJP parties cutting across party lines said the poll outcome showed that elections can be fought and won on the development plank. There was also a call for all regional parties to come together to keep the BJP out of power. (PTI)
Kejriwal visits Hanuman mandir as AAP heads for landslide win
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday paid obeisance at the famous Hanuman temple near Connaught Place as his party headed for a landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly polls. Kejriwal was accompanied by his family and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (PTI)
AAP's Rajesh Rishi wins in Janakpuri; Praveen Kumar in Jangpura
AAP's Rajesh Rishi wins in Janakpuri after defeating BJP's Ashish Sood by 14,917 votes. Meanwhile, in Jangpura, Praveen Kumar beats BJP's Impreet Singh Bakshi by 16,063 votes.
AAP's Ajesh Yadav wins in Badli; AAP's Surendra Kumar victorious in Gokalpur (SC)
AAP's Ajesh Yadav wins in Badli seat after defeating BJP's Vijay Kumar Bhagat by 29,123 votes. Meanwhile, in Gokalpur (SC), AAP's Surendra Kumar wins by a margin of 19,488 votes.
AAP wins in Adarsh Nagar and Wazirpur
AAP's Pawan Sharma wins in Adarsh Nagar after defeating BJP's Raj Kumar Bhatia by a margin of 1,589 votes. Meanwhile, on Wazirpur, AAP's Rajesh Gupta beats BJP's Dr Mahender Nagpal by 11,690 votes.
AAP's Girish Soni wins Madipur (SC) while Rohit Kumar wins in Trilokpuri (SC)
AAP's Rohit Kumar wins Trilokpuri (SC) seat after defeating BJP's Kiran by 12,486 votes. Meanwhile, AAP's Girish Soni wins in Madipur (SC) by a margin of 22,719 votes.
Delhi results: Manish Sisodia, AAP candidates celebrate
AAP's Mohinder Goyal wins Rithala while Rajendra Pal wins in Seema Puri (SC)
AAP's Mohinder Goyal wins Rithala after defeating BJP's Manish Chaudhary by 13,873 votes. Meanwhile, in Seema Puri, AAP's Rajendra Pal Gautam too wins by a margin of 56,108 votes against Lok Jan Shakti Party's Sant Lal.
AAP's Shoaib Iqbal wins in Matia Mahal; Raghuvinder Shokeen wins in Nangloi Jat
AAP's Shoaib Iqbal wins Matia Mahal by 50,241 votes against BJP's Ravinder Gupta. Meanwhile, in Nangloi Jat, AAP's candidate takes the victory seat with Raghuvinder Shokeen winning by a margin of 12,455 votes against BJP's Suman Lata.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: Congress' performance is not surprising. We were nowhere there. We tried to showcase the work done by Sheila ji but it was done really late because unfortunately Subhash Chopra ji was given the responsibility really late, saysSandeep Dikshit, Congress.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal leaves party office after celebrating the party's victory in Delhi.
BJP wins in Ghonda; AAP's Madan Lal wins Karturba Nagar yet again
BJP wins the second seat in the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 as its Ajay Mahawar wins from Ghonda by a margin of 28,370 votes. Meanwhile, in Kasturba Nagar, AAP's Madan Lal wins yet again after defeating Ravinder Choudhry by 3,165 votes.
DH DATA HUB: DELHI ELECTION 2020
AAP's Raj Kumari Dhillon wins in Hari Nagar
AAP's Raj Kumari Dhillon wins in Hari Nagar after defeating BJP's Ashish Sood by 15,006 votes. Meanwhile, in Krishna Nagar, another AAP candidate S K Bagga (Advocate) defeats BJP's Dr Anil Goyal by 3,995 votes.
AAP's Imran Hussain wins in Ballimaran
AAP's Imran Hussain wins in Ballimaran after defeating BJP's Lata by 36,172 votes.
AAP wins in Greater Kailash and Shalimar Bagh
AAP's candidate Saurabh Bharadwaj wins in Greater Kailash after defeating BJP's Shikha Roy by 19,642 votes. Meanwhile, in Shalimar Bagh, AAP's Bandana Kumari wins the seat after beating BJP's Rekha Gupta by 3,440 votes.
AAP wins in Kirari, Mustafabad, Nerela (Narela) and Model Town
AAP's Rituraj Govind wins in Kirari constituency after defeating BJP's Anil Jha by 5,654 votes. In Mustafabad, AAP's Haji Yunus wins after beating BJP's Jagdish Pradhan by 20,704 votes.
Meanwhile, in Model Town, AAP's Akhilesh Tripathi beats BJP's Kapil Mishra by 11,133 votes. In Narela seat too, AAP's candidate takes the victory seat with Sharad Kumar winning by a margin of 17,429votes against BJP's Neel Daman Khatri.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: AAP's Prakash Jarwal wins Deoli seat
AAP's Prakash Jarwal wins Deoli seat after defeating BJP's Arvind Kumar by 40,173 votes. AAP's Sangam Vihar candidate Dinesh Mohaniya wins after defeating JD(U)'s Shiv Charan Lal Gupta by 42,522 votes. Meanwhile, in Mangolpuri (SC), AAP's Rakhi Birla records victory after defeating BJP's Karam Sing Karma.
In theMoti Nagar seat, AAP's Shiv Charan Goel wins after beating BJP's Subhash Sachdeva by 14,072 votes.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: AAP's Preeti Tomar wins Tri Nagar seat
AAP's Preeti Tomar wins Tri Nagar seat after defeating BJP's Tilak Ram Gupta by 10,710 votes. In the last election, her husband, Jitender Singh Tomar had won the same seat by 20,647 votes.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: BJP's candidate for Kalkaji seat, Dharambir Singh has alleged that there is an issue with an EVM and has requested for a recount, poll officials said. As per the EC data, AAP's Athishi seems to have won the seat by a margin of11,393 votes.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: AAP's Ram Niwas Goel wins Shahdara seat
AAP's Ram Niwas Goel wins Shahdara seat after defeating BJP's Sanjay Goel by 5,294 votes. Meanwhile, in Vishwas Nagar, BJP's sitting MLA Om Prakash Sharma wins after defeating AAP's Deepak Singla by 16,457 votes
AAP clinches 10 constituencies
The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday registered wins in 10 constituencies, with its prominent faces Manish Sisodia and Raghav Chadha emerging victorious from their respective constituencies after a seasaw battle. Sisodia, who was the deputy chief minister in the AAP-led dispensation and led the Delhi government's education reforms, defeated his BJP rival Ravinder Singh Negi by over 3,000 votes, after trailing in the initial trends.
Raghav Chadha, who was fielded from Rajinder Nagar constituency in place of the sitting MLA, also went on to defeat his BJP rival. He registered a comfortable victory over his BJP rival Sardar R P Singh from the seat. (PTI)
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: BJP accepts mandate given by people of Delhi, will play the role of a constructive opposition, says party president JP Nadda.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: I congratulate Arvind Kejriwal. The mandate given by the people of Delhi has shown that they will vote on work and development, says RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.
Lord Hanuman has blessed us, may God give us more strength to serve people of Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: AAP's Ajay Dutt wins Ambedkar Nagar (SC) seat
AAP's Ajay Dutt wins Ambedkar Nagar (SC) seat after defeating BJP's Khushiram Chunar by 28,327 votes.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: AAP's Abdul Rehman wins Seelampur seat
AAP's Abdul Rehman wins Seelampur seat after defeating BJP's Kaushal Kumar Mishra by 36,920 votes.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live:Thanking the people of Delhi, Kejriwal says, "Thank you for trusting your son."
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: Delhiites have given birth to a new kind of politics, work politics, says Kejriwal.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: People of Delhi have proven that Delhi's son Arvind Kejriwal isn't a terrorist but a true patriot. He's working for nation-building, the work he's doing is what constitutes patriotism. What BJP is doing, isn't patriotism, says Raghav Chadha after winning from Rajinder Nagar.
DH DATA HUB: DELHI ELECTION 2020
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: AAP's Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat wins Sultanpur Majra (SC)seat
AAP's Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat wins Sultanpur Majra (SC)seat after defeating BJP's Ram Chander Chawriya by 48,052 votes.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: AAP's Raaj Kumar Anand wins Patel Nagar seat
AAP's Raaj Kumar Anand wins Patel Nagar seat after defeating BJP's Pravesh Ratn by 30,935 votes.
Delhi has said Kejriwal is 'not a terrorist', Hindustan saved: AAP leader Sanjay Singh
AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday said the country has been saved with the people of Delhi giving a befitting reply to the BJP, which had called Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a "terrorist". "We have been saying since the beginning that the upcoming polls will be fought on the basis of work done by us and it is too early. First of all, I want to thank the people of Delhi for giving a befitting reply to the BJP," Singh told reporters.
"Hindustan has been saved (India has been saved). People of Delhi showed that despite BJP leaders putting all force behind it (election campaign), the son of Delhi won. (PTI)
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: With the victory in sight, AAP's Atishi thanks people for their faith in AAP. "Thank you to all the people of Delhi for putting their faith in Aam Aadmi Party and voting for politics of development. In the last 5 years, we have endeavoured to make Delhi’s government schools the best in the country and now we’ll make Kalkaji the best constituency in Delhi!" She said in a tweet.
Manish Sisodia wins from Patparganj after initial hiccups
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia won the Patparganj seat in East Delhi after a tough fight against BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi. After trailing initially, Sisodia wrested the seat in final rounds of counting, reports PTI.
People of Delhi have defeated BJP's divisive agenda: Chidambaram
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday hailed AAP's performance in the Delhi assembly polls and said the people of the national capital have defeated the "polarising, divisive and dangerous" agenda of the BJP. Riding on its development agenda, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party was on Tuesday set for a resounding victory in the Delhi assembly elections to retain power for a third term. (PTI)
Delhi Election Result 2020: Raghav Chadha wins Rajinder Nagar
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: AAP'sRaghav Chadha winsRajinder Nagar seat after defeating BJP's Sardar R P Singh by 20,058 votes.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: "BJP tried to do politics of hate, but I'm happy that people did not get divided. Victory is important. Nationalism means a government that works on progress and Delhi has proved that," says Manish Sisodia on Shaheen Bagh.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wins Patparganj seat, according to multiple media reports.
Delhi Deputy CM and Aam Aadmi Party's Manish Sisodia shows victory sign as he leads from Patparganj assembly constituency. (ANI Photo)
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: According to EC trends, AAP is leading in 62 seats, while the BJP is leading in 8 seats. Follow our live coverage of constituency result here.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: Atishi Marlena, Aam Aadmi Party's star campaigner, is set to win from the Kalkaji seat by a margin of 7,337, as per tentative data. She has secured 50.92% votes from her constituency. A former advisor to the Delhi government on education, Atishi is an educator and an activist-turned-politician from Delhi.
Polarizing politics of BJP, AAP reason behind dip in Congress' vote share: Subhash Chopra
&
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: According to EC trends, AAP's Atishi is leading by 7,337 votes in Kalkaji against BJP's Dharambir Singh. The latest trends show that Atishi is widening her lead against Singh.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: According to EC trends, AAP's Manish Sisodia is leading by 656 votes in Patparganj against BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi.
Sisodia has been the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi since February 2015 and holds the portfolios of Education, Finance, Planning, Tourism, Land & Building, Piping, Motor Services, Women & Child, Art, Culture and Languages portfolios in the Government of Delhi.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: After the 12th round of counting, Manish Sisodia's margin of lead has risen to 2,196. In the first half, Sisodia trailed for hours, but his vote count seems to have picked up slowly in the second half.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live:Aam Aadmi Party Raghav Chadha leads by over 19,000 votes in Rajinder Nagar.
AAP's Amanatullah Khan set to retain Okhla, leads by a margin of over 28k votes
Incumbent AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan is headed for a victory from the Okhla constituency, which has been the epicentre of protests against the new citizenship law. According to the latest election trends, Khan is leading against his BJP rival Braham Singh by a margin of 28,501 votes. In the initial trends, Singh was leading by 194 votes, but Khan later look a huge lead and is all set to retain the seat. (PTI)
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj wins from Greater Kailash constituency. Bharadwaj is the current MLA from the Greater Kailash constituency in the Delhi State Assembly and was a former cabinet minister in the first AAP government in 2013.
DH DATA HUB: DELHI ELECTION 2020
‘Ready to take outcome’s responsibility,’ says Manoj Tiwari
AAP candidate from Rajinder Nagar constituency Raghav Chadha celebrates with party workers as trends show he is leading by more than 18,000 votes. (ANI Photo)
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: AAP leader and treasurer Raghav Chadha wins Rajinder Nagar constituency. Chadha is one of the youngest leaders of the AAP, serving as a member of the National Executive Committee and in-charge of the Litigation Affairs department of the party. A practicing Chartered Accountant, Chadha was put in charge of the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency for the general elections in 2019.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: AAP's Bandana Kumari wins the Shalimar Bagh seat for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). BJP's Rekha Gupta finished at the second position.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: In Kalkaji, where AAP's Atishi was facing a tough battle, she is now leading against BJP's Dharambir Singh by 3,000 votes. Meanwhile, in Patparganj, Sisodia continues to trail against BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi by 1,288 votes.
What happened to BJP's tall claims of win? Kamal Nath on Delhi polls
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said he was aware of his own party Congress' dismal show in the Delhi Assembly polls, but questioned the BJP about its "tall claims" of victory. The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party was set for a resounding victory in the Delhi Assembly elections to retain power for a third term. (PTI)
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: In Bijwasan, AAP's Bhupinder Singh Joon is catching up with BJP's Sat Prakash Rana. Rana is leading by just 54 votes.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: It is clear from the preliminary results that the Aam Aadmi Party has won. Congress party wishes Arvind Kejriwal all the best. At the same time, we also promise the people of Delhi positive support. We will continue to raise the voice of the people of Delhi as a vigilant opposition. Every electoral defeat is a new lesson, says Congress’ Randeep Singh Surjewala.
Delhi election results: BJP violated norms during campaigning, says Husain Dalwai
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: As the AAP's victory is almost clear, the party has started calling the Delhiites to join them in their revolution.
People's mandate is against us, we accept it.We have resolved to strengthen and rebuild party: Congress on Delhi polls results.
Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah shown the door by Delhi electorate. We congratulate Arvind Kejriwal & his party for majority in Delhi Assembly elections. The people of Delhi have clearly chosen Development, Honesty, Performance over Populism, Polarisation, Communalism. BJP /RSS ideology has been clearly routed, says Mahesh Tapase, Spokesperson, NCP.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: Meanwhile, Tajinder Bagga concedes defeat on behalf of the BJP. He says, "We respect the people's mandate. I would like to thanks all the people of my constituency and will always stand for them whether I win or lose. I would like to congratulate AAP."
Manoj Tiwari: The lost voice of Delhi Election 2020
The counting for the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 is underway and initial trends suggest that the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to return to power. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to finish a distant second.
The saffron party's likely failure to unseat the Arvind Kejriwal-led party is a big setback for its Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari, who led the campaign quite aggressively. Here's what you need to know about the actor-turned-politician who many feel is the lost voice of Delhi Election 2020.
Read the full report here.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: AAP's Amanatullah Khan wins from Okhla constituency by a big margin and 75% votes. Khan secured 28,470 votes from Okhla, under which comes the Shaheen Bagh region.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: AAP's Raghav Chadha has made a massive lead Rajinder Nagar seat. Chadha is leading by 18,340 votes against BJP's Sardar R P Singh.
DH DATA HUB: DELHI ELECTION 2020
AAP leads with over 10k votes in 15 seats, BJP's Jagdish Pradhan ahead by 26k votes from Mustafabad
AAP candidates were poised for victory with margins of over 10,000 votes in 15 constituencies, including Chandni Chowk and Tilak Nagar while BJP's Jagdish Pradhan was the only candidate from the saffron party to lead by a margin of over 26,000 votes from the Mustafabad seat, the latest election trends showed.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was trailing by 859 votes from the Patparganj constituency while AAP's Atishi was leading by a slender margin of six votes from the Kalkaji seat. (PTI)
Heartiest congratulations to Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party for their convincing victory. This victory represents the triumph of good governance, and the defeat of single-focused policies of hate, divisiveness and disharmony, saysPavan K Varma, who was recently expelled from JDU, tweets.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: We accept Delhi Election Results and congratulate Arvind Kejriwal andthe people of Delhi. We tried our best but, probably, we could not convince the people of the state. I hope Delhi develops under the chief ministership of Arvind Kejriwal, says Gautam Gambhir, BJP MP from East Delhi.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: AAP's Amanatullah Khan has come to the counting center. He is currently leading from Okhla constituency.
Meanwhile, Lt Governor Anil Baijal dissolves Delhi Legislative Assembly.
AAP's Atishi back in the leads!
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: Aam Aadmi Party's Atishi extends lead to 656 votes after 10 rounds of counting against BJP's Dharambir Singh. Seven more rounds of counting to go.
Will former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia pull it off?
Leads in Rounds:
1st -- AAP: 112 votes
2nd-- BJP: 38votes
3rd -- BJP: 1501votes
4th -- AAP: 673votes
5th -- BJP: 822votes
6th -- BJP: 606votes
7th -- AAP: 1323votes
After seven rounds, BJP's Ravinder Negi leads by 859 votes. Eight more rounds of counting to go.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: Aam Aadmi Party's Manish Sisodia is now trailing by 556 votes against BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: Aam Aadmi Party's Akhilesh Pati Tripathi continues to lead from Model Town assembly constituency after the sixth round of counting.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: I congratulate Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party for forming government yet again in Delhi,on a massive mandate. This is clear vindication that development trumps communal politics. Federal rights and regional aspirations must be strengthened in the interest of our country, says DMK chief M K Stalin.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Political Strategist Prashant Kishor at AAP party office
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: As AAP's victory almost clear in the Delhi Assembly Election, politicians across party lines have begun reacting to the Delhi poll results. After Mamata Banerjee, DMK's MK Stalin congratulates Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: A close battle in Kalkaji! AAP's Atishi has now taken a lead in Kalkaji by 163 votes against BJP's Dharambir Singh.
Delhi Assembly polls: BJP's sitting MLAs lead in their constituencies
Early vote-counting trends for the Delhi Assembly polls showed that the three sitting BJP MLAs -- Vijender Gupta, Om Prakash Sharma and Jagdish Pradhan -- are leading in their respective constituencies. According to the Election Commission (EC), Pradhan is leading by 29,780 votes from Mustafabad constituency, while the ruling Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Haji Yunus is trailing. (PTI)
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: AAP's Arvind Kejriwal has taken a massive lead in New Delhi constituency. Kejriwal is leading by 9,815 votes against BJP's Sunil Kumar Yadav.
On Kejriwal's orders, no firecrackers at AAP headquarters as party celebrates poll victory
As AAP is set to register a massive victory in the assembly polls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday asked party volunteers to not burst firecrackers during celebrations to prevent air pollution. AAP volunteers grooved to party anthem "Lage Raho Kejriwal" and hugged each other and maintained they will strictly abide by the direction of Kejriwal.
They said other preparations, including ordering sweets and namkeens and even "band baja", were underway at the party's ITO headquarters. (PTI)
DH DATA HUB: DELHI ELECTION 2020
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: Aam Aadmi Party's Manish Sisodia seems to be narrowing the gap after the seventh round of counting. Sisodia is now trailing behind BJP's Ravi Negi, by 859 votes after the seventh round of counting in Patparganj.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won a second seat in the Delhi assembly polls. AAP candidate Prakash has secured a win from the Deoli constituency in South Delhi. Earlier, AAP candidate won from Seelampur seat.
Real cliff-hanger in Kalkaji seat where AAP's Atishi is fighting
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: After seven rounds, BJP's Dharambir Singh is leading by 25 votes.
1st Round -- BJP 191 votes
2nd Round -- BJP 63 votes
3rd Round -- AAP 63 votes
4th Round -- AAP 200 votes
5th Round -- AAP 122 votes
6th Round -- BJP 105 votes
7th Round -- BJP 31 votes
'Aaj Hindustan jeet gaya, says Sanjay Singh
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: Celebrations at the AAP party office has started. Aam Aadmi Party leaders Sanjay Singh, ND Gupta and Sushil Gupta are seen celebratingat party office as the party takes big lead according to official EC trends. Sanjay Singh says 'Aaj Hindustan jeet gaya'.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: Aam Aadmi Party's Raghuvinder Shokeen leading from Nangloi Jat constituency, after the sixth round of counting of votes.
Message from Delhi polls for BJP is 'poisonous' campaign will not work: Manoj Jha
With AAP set to retain power in the national capital as per the trends, senior RJD leader Manoj Jha on Tuesday said the biggest message from the Delhi Assembly polls is for the BJP that "poisonous" campaign and statements will not work. He said the message has also gone out to Bihar where assembly polls are due next year, and to the rest of the country.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: Aam Aadmi Party's Madal Lal is leading from Kasturba Nagar after second round of counting.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: Neck-and-neck battle for Patparganj seat as Deputy CM Manish Sisodia trails BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: Thank you Delhi for standing up to protect the soul of India, says Prashant Kishor.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: I take responsibility for the party's performance, we will analyse the factors behind this. Reason for the drop in our vote percentage is politics of polarization by both BJP and AAP, says Subhash Chopra, Delhi Congress Chief.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: According to EC trends, BJP is leading in three out of 13 seats with a margin of less than 1,000 votes, while the AAP is leading in three out of 57 seats with a margin less than 1,000 votes.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: AAP candidate Abdul Rehman has won the Seelampur constituency after defeating BJP's Kaushal Kumar Mishra. The Seelampur seat had recorded above 71% voter-turnout on the day of Delhi polls.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: In Kalkaji, AAP star campaigner Atishi is leading by a meagre margin of 6 votes against BJP's Dharambir Singh.
Delhi Election 2020: How are the women candidates performing?
While the number of women candidates has increased over the last Delhi Assembly elections, their performance hasn't been very impressive so far. Most of the candidates are trailing in the election results at the moment.
The AAP’s Preeti Tomar is trailing in Tri Nagar Constituency to the BJP’s Tilak Ram Gupta.
Read the full report here.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: BJP's Kapil Mishra, who made headlines during Delhi poll campaigning when he compared the elections with India vs Pakistan match, is trailing from Model Town against AAP's Akhilesh Pati Tripathi.
DH DATA HUB: DELHI ELECTION 2020
Delhi polls fight between 'giant and pygmy': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
The Delhi Assembly election was a fight between "a giant and a pygmy" and the AAP is winning it despite the NDA government using all its might to wrest power in the national capital, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Tuesday. (PTI)
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: According to official EC trends, AAP is leading in 58 seats and BJP in 12.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: AAP garners 53.06%, BJP 39.31% and Congress 4.10% of the votes.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: So far, 25% of votes have been counted in Delhi.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: Even as the Election Commission of India shows that AAP Amanatullah Khan is trailing in Okhla due to lag in updation, Khan has tweeted that he is leading by 65,546 votes after the 11 rounds of counting.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: In New Delhi seat, Arvind Kejriwal has maintained widened his lead by 6,399 votes against BJP's Sunil Yadav who has bagged 5,182 votes. The New Delhi constituency has a history of being represented by a Chief Minister.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: Raghav Chadha, the treasurer and spokesperson of AAP, is leading from Rajinder Nagar constituency by a good margin of 7,530. BJP's Sardar RP Singh is at a close second.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: BJP candidate Braham Singh leading by 194 votes from Okhla constituency, AAP's Amanatullah Khan trailing.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: Aam Aadmi Party's Raj Kumari Dhillon leading against Bharatiya Janata Party's Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from Hari Nagar constituency, after the fifth round of counting.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: Meanwhile, AAP stalwart Atishi continues to trail from Kalkaji, a constituency adjacent to Shaheen Bagh, which was the epicentre of the BJP's vitriolic poll campaign. She is trailing by 209 votes, after the fifth round of counting of votes.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: I had said BJP will be near 15. Looks like that. AAP has done reasonably good work in education, health. Congress has to search for an alternative Shiela Dikshit face and back him/her for 4 years starting now, says Abhishek Singhvi.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: BJP candidate Braham Singh leading by 194 votes from Okhla constituency, AAP's Amanatullah Khan trailing.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: According to official EC trends, as of 11 am, BJP is leading in four of the 14 seats, in which the lead is below 1,000 votes. AAP is leading in nine of the 56 seats in which the lead is below 1,000 votes.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: Aam Aadmi Party's Manish Sisodia trailing behind BJP's Ravi Negi by 1,427 votes, in Patparganj assembly constituency, after the third round of counting.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: Meanwhile, after trailing briefly by 214 votes, AAP's Amanatullah Khan is leading from Okhla seat. Khan is the sitting MLA of Okhla constituency.
Delhi Election Result 2020: Aam Aadmi Party will register massive win, says Sanjay Singh
AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday said his party will register a "massive win" in the high-stakes Delhi Assembly election, counting for which began amid tight security at various centres set up to carry out the exercise.
Initial trends suggested the ruling Aam Aadmi Party marching ahead, but the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders maintained that their party would win.
Read the full report here.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: In Shakur Basti, BJP's Dr S C Vats is leading by just 51 votes against AAP's Satyendar Jain.
DH DATA HUB: DELHI ELECTION 2020
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: I thank everyone who has expressed their confidence in Arvind Kejriwal. People want a govt that takes care of its citizens. People of Delhi have voted for development. I thank them, says AAP candidate from Model Town, Akhilesh Pati Tripathi, who is leading over BJP's Kapil Mishra.
In Model Town, AAP's Akhilesh Tripathi leading by 4520 votes against BJP's Kapil Mishra, who was a former AAP MLA.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: In Chandni Chowk, AAP's Prahlad Sawhney extends his lead against Congress' Alka Lamba by 12,263 votes. Sawhney and Lamba represented Chandni Chowk earlier. Sawhney, a former Congress leader, joined AAP before elections while Lamba left AAP to join Congress
Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Result: With counting underway, BJP puts out message on 'victory and loss'
With the counting of votes underway in Delhi Elections 2020, the BJP has put out a poster with a message about victory and loss.
The message, with an image of Amit Shah next to it, says: "Victory does not make us arrogant and loss does not disappoint us."
Follow All The Live Updates Of All The Constituencies Here
The current trends have pegged the ruling Aam Aadmi Party with a lead in 52 seats, with the BJP leading in 18 seats. Congress and other parties do not have leads in any seats.
Read the full report here.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: After the first round of counting of votes, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) face a tough battle in six constituencies, including Delhi Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's Patparganj seat, where the margin is less than 100 votes. Hari Nagar, Chhattarpur, Delhi Cantonment, Gokulpur, Uttam Nagar and Patparganj are the six seats from where AAP seems to be struggling to wrest the BJP.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: According to official EC trends, AAP is leading in 50 seats while BJP is ahead in 19 seats. Trends for one seathas not been updated by EC as of now.
Delhi election results: AAP, BJP leading on 4 seats each, according to EC trends
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: AAP’s candidate from Kalkaji, Atishi, is currently trailing against BJP’s Dharambir Singh by just 11 votes, according to ECI data.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: In Badarpur, where AAP replaced sitting MLA N D Sharma, its candidate Ram Singh Netaji, former Congress leaders, is ahead by 3,085 votes.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: In Okhla, where Shaheen Bagh is located, AAP's Amanatullah tweets that after five rounds of counting he is leading by 22,000 votes.
DH DATA HUB: DELHI ELECTION 2020
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: Congress' Alka Lamba trailing by over 5,800 votes from Chandni Chowk constituency.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: AAP's Jarnail Singh leading from Tilak Nagar after the first round of counting.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: According to official EC trends, Aam Aadmi Party is leading on 45 seats and Bharatiya Janata Party leading on 19 seats.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: Arvind Kejriwal extends his lead by 4,387 votes against his closest rival BJP's Sunil Yadav. Kejriwal so far has bagged 7,820 votes, BJP's Yadav 3,433 votes and Congress' Romesh Sabharwal 652 votes.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta is trailing in Rohini by 1,172 votes. AAP's Somnath Bharti is leading by 617 votes in Malviya Nagar while in Matia Mahal AAP's Shoib Iqbal extends his lead by 9,515 votes
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: Bharatiya Janata Party's Kapil Mishra is leading from Model Town by a margin of 98 votes; Aam Aadmi Party's Manish Sisodia leading from Patparganj by a margin of 112 votes.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: JD(U), which is in alliance with BJP, is trailing in two seats it is fighting. In Burari, JD(U) candidate Shailendra Kumar trailing by 3,878 votes against AAP's Sanjeev Jha. In Sangam Vihar, AAP's Dinesh Mohaniya leads by 1910 votes against JD(U)'s Shiv Charan Lal Gupta. Congress' Poonam Azad, wife of cricketer-turned-politician Kirti Azad, bags 184 votes as of now as against AAP's 4,155 votes and BJP's 2245 votes.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: According to official EC trends, Aam Aadmi Party is leading on 22 seats and Bharatiya Janata Party leading on 14 seats.
DH DATA HUB: DELHI ELECTION 2020
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: Key faces in the AAP are leading in their respective seats. Kejriwal is leading by over 3,700 votes against BJP's Sunil Kumar Yadav. Raghav Chadha leading in Rajinder Nagar against BJP's R P Singh by 2,359 votes. Even Manish Sisodia is leading in this constituency.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: In Sangam Vihar, AAP's Dinesh Mohaniya leads by 1910 votes against JD(U)'s Shiv Charan Lal Gupta. Congress' Poonam Azad, wife of cricketer-turned-politician Kirti Azad, bags 184 votes as of now as against AAP's 4,155 votes and BJP's 2245 votes.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: In Mangolpuri, AAP's Rakhi Birla, Deputy Speaker, leads by 302 votes. AAP's Dilip Pandey, one of the prominent candidates, is leading in Timarpur by 1,599 votes, while BJP sitting MLA O P Sharma leads in Vishwas Nagar by 534 against AAP's Deepak Singla.
Hello readers and welcome to our live coverage of Delhi Election Result 2020. The Delhi Election 2020 that saw a month-long high-octanecampaign by AAP, BJP and Congress amidst protests, will finally come to an end as the winner for the battle of the throne of Delhi Chief Minister will be declared today. Stay tuned for live updates.
Delhi election result: Not at all nervous, it will be a good day for BJP, says Manoj Tiwari
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: Arvind Kejriwal is leading by 3,775 votes in New Delhi seat against BJP's Sunil Kumar Yadav.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: Arvind Kejriwal is leading by 2,026 votes in New Delhi seat.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: Shoaib Iqbal of AAP leading is in Matia Mahal by 15 votes, while Ashish Sood of BJP is leading against AAP's Rajesh Rishi in Janakpuri by 484 votes. In Kondli, Kuldeep Kumar of AAP leading by 98 votes, while in Mundka, BJP's Azad Singh is leading by 834 votes. In Najafgarh, AAP's Kailash Gahlot is leading by 85 votes.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: In Ballimaran, BJP's Lata is leading against AAP's Imran Hussain by 1,150 votes. In Bawana, BJP's Ravinder Kumar is leading against AAP's Jai Bhagwan by 1,310 votes.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: AAP's Atishi is trailing by 151 votes in Kalkaji. BJP's Dharambir Singh leading.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: According to the official EC trends, Aam Aadmi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party leading on 4 seats each.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: Saurabg Bharadwaj, sitting MLA and AAP chief spokesperson, is leading by 1,505 votes in Greater Kailash.
Delhi Polls: Constituency Live Updates
Key takeaways of Delhi Election 2020
1. Proving the predictions of exit polls to be true, AAP is so far leading in 54 seats. BJP, on the other hand, is leading in 16 seats while Congress is yet to open their account. A clearer picture will unfold as the day progresses and the numbers begin to trickle in.
2. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party led by Arvind Kejriwal is looking to hold on to their fort, while BJP wants to capture power in Delhi after 22 years. Congress, meanwhile, is looking for a resurgence in the national capital.
Read the full report here.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: Aam Aadmi Party's Raghuvinder Shokeen leading from Nangloi Jat constituency, after thefirst round of counting of votes.
Delhi election results: Not at all nervous, it will be a good day for BJP, says Manoj Tiwari
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: Congress's Haroon Yusuf is leading in Ballimaran constituency. This is the only seat where the Congress has opened its account.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Rajinder Nagar Raghav Chadha is at a counting center in Gole Market.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: As AAP leads in early trends, celebrations begin at party office in Delhi.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: Counting of votes is yet to begin in Deoli and Adarsh Nagar constituency as the Returning Officer is yet to reach the counting Centre, reports News18.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: The BJP seems to be slowly bridging its gap with AAP. The AAP is now leading in 51 seats, while the BJP is ahead in 18 seats.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: As the early trend show AAP set for a hat-trick, AAP's Sanjay Singh says, "Wait for the final result, we are going to register a massive win."
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: Vote counting at three places, Shakur Basti, Adarsh Nagar and Model Town, in North Delhi has been halted. More details are awaited.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: There are total 13 rounds of counting. Right now, postal ballots are being counted. The first round of counting will be completed by around 9 am. First trends will emerge around 10 am, says Sanjeev Kumar, Returning officer, AC-55 Trilokpuri.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: Delhi Deputy CM and Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Patparganj assembly constituency Manish Sisodia and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ravi Negi at Akshardham are present at the counting centre.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: AAP is now leading in 52 seats, while the BJP is ahead in 17 seats. Congress is maintaining its lead in one seat.
As the counting has started, here's what happens on counting day:
On the counting day, the strong rooms are opened in the presence of the candidates or their representatives, returning officers and EC Special Observers. The process is filmed. The Control Units (CU) of the EVMs are brought to the counting tables under continuous CCTV coverage. The unique ID number of each CU and the signed seal are verified and swab to the polling agent of the candidates before taking out. At the press of a button on the CU, the votes secured by each candidate is displayed against his name on the EVM. The numbers are recorded on the results sheet.
Delhi election results: AAP candidates gather outside strong room in Maharani Bagh
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: Do you want to know who is leading in your constituency? Check out our Delhi Election Constituency Result Live.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Amanatullah Khan and Gopal Rai are leading in their respective constituencies.
Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Result: AAP on track to retain power, leading in 53 seats, show early trends
The counting for Delhi assembly election is underway as we speak but the early trends indicate a lean towards the AAP with the party leading in 53seats.
A look at the trends till 8:20am show that the Arvind Kejriwal-led incumbent AAP is on track to retain power in the capital city, with Kejriwal poised to capture the Delhi throne for the third time in a row.
Read the full report here.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: BJP's candidate from Harinagar constituency candidate Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga is leading, according to initial trends. Meanwhile, AAP's Amanatullah Khan from Okhla constituency has also taken the early lead. Okhla has been the hotbed of anti-CAA protests in the national capital.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: The BJP has taken the lead in the following seats so far — Delhi Cantonment, Dwarka, Janakpuri, Krishna Nagar, Ghonda.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: Controversial BJP leader Kapil Mishra is leading on the Model Town seat. He was embroiled in a row after he said that the February 8 elections in the national capital will be fought between India and Pakistan, following which the Election Commission banned him from campaigning for 48 hours.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: As the exit polls had predicted, Arvind Kejriwal's AAP is set to sweep the Delhi Assembly Elections. The BJP seems to be a distant second. However, the final numbers are yet to be declared.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: Congress, which was expected to be a distant third in this election, is leading in one seat as of now.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: In the case of BJP, the saffron party, which is leading in 15seats, seems to have gained 12 more seats compared to Delhi Assembly Election 2015.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: Even as AAP is leading in 53 seats, compared to Delhi Assembly Election 2015, where the party won 67 seats, it seems to be losing 13 seats this time.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: AAP leading in 50 plusseats, BJP in 14seats, while Congress opens an account with one seat.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: Currently, AAP is leading in 32 seats while the BJP is ahead in 11 seats.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: AAP is widening its lead now as Arvind Kejriwal's party is ahead in 24 seats while the BJP is leading in 11.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: Early trends show AAP leading in 14constituencies, BJP second at 8, according to NDTV.
JUST IN | Counting of votes in Delhi Election 2020 begins
Delhi Election Result Live: As the poll mood in the national capital is upbeat, with each party equally confident of victory, all eyes are set on the counting of votes that will clear the air around who will sit in the CM's throne in Delhi.
Delhi Election 2020: D-Day is here, who will rule?
(DH Cartoon by Sajith Kumar)
Delhi Election Result Live: We are confident of a win today because we have worked for people in the last 5 years, says Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.
Delhi Election Result Live: In Kanpur, AAP workers offer prayers ahead of the counting.
DH Data Hub: Delhi Election 2020
Delhi Election Result Live: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia offered prayers at his residence ahead of counting for assembly elections.
Delhi Election: EC announces final turnout figure as 62.59% (DH Cartoon by Sajith Kumar)
Delhi Election Result Live: Preparations are underway at Aam Aadmi Party's headquarters, according to media reports. Poll of exit polls have predicted a third straight victory for Arvind Kejriwal led party.
Delhi Traffic Update: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued traffic advisory saying the traffic movement will remain closed on Road number 224 Dwarka from sector 7/9 crossing towards sector 9/10 crossing due to Delhi election counting. Traffic movement will also remain closed on Muni Maya Ram Marg near Guru Nanak Dev Institute of Technology (both carriageways) due to vote counting today.
Delhi Election Result Live: All eyes are now on the counting of votes as it will end the suspense on whether the AAP or the BJP will sit on the throne of Delhi Chief Minister.
Delhi Election Result Live: I am not nervous. I am confident that it will be a good day for BJP. We are coming to power in Delhi today. Don't be surprised if we win 55 seats, says Manoj Tiwari, BJP Delhi Chief.
Delhi Election Result Live: : BJP leader Vijay Goel offered prayers at Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place.
Delhi Election Result Live: : Delhi An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporter reaches Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence with his children.
Delhi Election 2020: 10 things you need to know
With the counting of votes scheduled to be held today, the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 to elect the next chief minister of the national capital will come to an end.
Before the counting of votes beings at 8 am, here are 10 key things about the Delhi Election 2020 that you should know:
Read the full report here.
Delhi Election Result Live: Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP sought to retain power on the development plank, against the BJP that ran an aggressive campaign centred around the issues of anti-CAA protests and nationalism.
Delhi Election Result Live: On the day of Delhi election results, AAP's Bharadwaj says, "Exit poll numbers are very encouraging. Our results will be historic. It is probably for the first time that an entire election has been fought by a party on the lines of development. I am sure that we will break records that we set in 2015."
Delhi Election Result Live: In view of the ongoing anti-CAA protest in Shaheen Bagh, the Delhi CEO's Office had put all five polling stations in the area under the "critical" category. Security personnel kept guard at strong rooms storing electronic voting machines (EVMs). The Delhi chief electoral officer yesterday said all EVMs were tested and they were "foolproof and non-tamperable".
Delhi Traffic Update: Traffic movement will remain closed on Muni Maya Ram Marg near Guru Nanak Dev Institute of Technology (both carriageways) due to vote counting today.
Delhi Election Result Live: There were 13,780 polling booths where every vote was accounted for by the presiding officers which is a time-consuming exercise, Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Sandeep Saxena said at a press conference on Sunday. Critical and vulnerable polling locationsnumbered 545 and spanned 3,843 booths.
The counting centres are located across the 11 districts, including at CWG Sports Complex in East Delhi, NSIT Dwarka in West Delhi, Meerabai Institute of Technology and G B Pant Institute of Technology in Southeast Delhi, Sir CV Raman ITI, Dheerpur in Central Delhi, and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana in North Delhi. There will be 33 counting observers.
The CUs (controls units) of the EVMs will be transported today morning to the counting centres before the beginning of the exercise. The centres are spread across 21 locations, spanning the 70 constituencies. Each centre will have several counting halls, equal to the number of constituencies falling in that district. Each EVM consists of a ballot unit (BU), a controls units (CU) and a voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT.) From every assembly constituency, five VVPATs will be randomly selected and they will be counted.
The Delhi CEO said the counting will begin at 8 am sharp and will be held in multiple rounds. "The postal ballots will be counted first till 8.30 am and then the votes cast through EVMs will be counted," Delhi Chief Electoral Officer told PTI.
How to check Delhi Election 2020 result live online
The counting of votes in the Delhi Assembly Election is scheduled on February 11, 2020. The results will also be announced on the same day.
Here's how you can check the Delhi election result live:
Click hereto go to theDelhi Assembly Election 2020results pageand choose the constituency whose resultyou want to check:
Read the full report here.
You can also track result live at DH Data Hub: Delhi Election 2020:
The fate of 672 candidates -- 593 men and 79 women -- who contested in the Delhi Assembly Elections will be announced today. To know which candidate won in your constituency follow DH's Delhi Election Constituency Result Live.
The curiosity among people to know the outcome of the elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly has heightened post-exit polls, that has forecast a big win for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party. BJP leaders have, however, maintained that the exit poll results that predicted its defeat in the Delhi polls will "fail" as the surveys did not take into account the votes polled in the evening.
Tight security arrangements have also been put in place at various centres across the national capital.
Kapil Mishra, who was a minister in Arvind Kejriwal's cabinet, joined the BJP after he fell out with him."It is worrying that AAP is raising fingers on the Election Commission and electronic voting machines. This is because they know the mood of the people of Delhi and realised that BJP is going to win and form the government in the national capital," he said.
Even as the exit polls have given a comfortable win for Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, yesterday, BJP candidate Kapil Mishra attackedKejriwal saying he could lose election from the New Delhi constituency. "The people's mandate is with the BJP. We know the reality as we have worked on the ground. I must say, there is nothing to be surprised if Kejriwal gets defeated from the New Delhi constituency," he said.
Ahead of results, Kejriwal asks AAP volunteers not to burst firecrackers
Ahead of the results, Arvind Kejriwal asked AAP volunteers not to burst firecrackers during victory celebrations to prevent air pollution. Party functionaries said though preparations are underway to celebrate victory in the polls, whose results will be announced today.
According to media reports, counting centres have a three-tier security involving the local police, CAPF and paramilitary forces.
Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Will the result change BJP?
The nation waits with bated breath the results of the New Delhi Assembly elections today. The BJP left no stone unturned to polarise the atmosphere. Everything was in the game—from the proposed temple at Ayodhya to the Balakot airstrikes; from the incumbent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal being called a “terrorist” to the BJP leaders asking for those whom they call “traitors” to be shot. The BJP laid it all out for what it knew was in a sense a make-or-break battle.
Read the full report here.
Delhi Election - Data Hub
Aam Aadmi Party not so 'Aam Aadmi' as 51 out of 70 candidates are crorepatis
Dharampal Lakra from AAP contesting for the Mundka constituency seat is the richest candidate with total assets of over Rs 292 crore. The second richest is Pramila Tokas from AAP, the incumbent from RK Puram in Delhi with total assets of over Rs 80 crore.
Read the full report here.
The BJP, which won the first Delhi Assembly election in 1993, has not been able to win the Assembly since then though it had been ruling the municipal bodies in the capital.
The three richest candidates in this election are contesting under the AAP, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms. It further states that 51 (73%) out of the 70 AAP candidates contesting in this year’s Delhi state assembly elections are crorepatis, compared to 55 (83%) of 66 candidates from Congress and 47 (70%) of 67 candidates from BJP.
Delhi Elections 2020: Here's a look at previous chief ministers of Delhi
As per the Constitution, the chief minister of Delhi is the chief executive of the National Capital Territory of Delhi. While the Lieutenant Governor is Delhi's de jure head, the de facto executive authority rests with its chief minister. Here's a look at the previous chief ministers of Delhi:
First CM | Name: Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Yadav | Constituency: Nangloi | Party: Congress | Term: March 1952 to February 1955 and February 1955 to November 1956
Read the full report here.
If AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal comes to power in the state this time, then he will become the CM of Delhi for the third time. Kejriwal first held the CM post for 49 days under the Congress government.
While Arvind Kejriwal is the chief ministerial candidate for AAP, the BJP has not announced its CM candidate. Kejriwal had on several occasions dared the BJP to name its CM candidate but the party did not float any name.
Delhi exit polls suggest a vote for Modi is not really a vote for BJP
Exit polls are out, predicting a landslide victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi polls. If this turns out to be true, the idea that a vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not really a vote for the BJP will be a sign of worry for the BJP.
That would also mean the emergence of a clear pattern wherein voters choose differently in polls for Centre and the state.
Read the full report here.
Manoj Tiwari rejects exit poll results, claims BJP will win 48 seats in Delhi
Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari put up a brave face even as exit polls predicted a sweep for the AAP in the assembly polls, voting for which concluded on Saturday evening, claiming his party will win "48 seats" and form a government in the city.
Read the full report here.
Delhi Election Exit: Poll of Polls
Delhi Election 2020: Exit Polls
Delhi Election 2020: Exit Polls give AAP another shot at power
Except for three, all other exit polls gave AAP more than 50 seats, with India Today-Axis poll giving the Kejriwal-led party a maximum of 68 seats while giving a minimum of 59 out of the 70 seats. The poll of exit polls conducted by two news channels also gave AAP more than 50 seats.
Read the full report here.
At least 11 exit polls have predicted that Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP will return to power in Delhi for another term with a big margin, leaving BJP at a distant second position and Congress to another round of political irrelevance in the capital's political landscape.
Delhi Election 2020: More women voters turn up to elect the CM
The number of male electors went up from 49.9 lakh in 2015 to 50.7 lakh this year while the number of eligible women voters who exercised their franchise jumped from 39.3 lakh in 2015 to 41.7 lakh this time.
The gap between male and female voters has been declining over the past decade except for 2015. In 2008, the gap between male and female electors who voted was 1.7 percent. It dipped to 0.8 percent in 2013 and it has now reduced to a record low of 0.07 percent. In 2015, the gap between male and female electors stood at 1.1 percent.
Read the full report here.
In the recently concluded Delhi Assembly Election 2020 polling, a higher number of women voters turned out to vote for the chief minister of the state. The gap between male and female voters also narrowed to a record minimum of 0.07 percent.
62.59% final voter turnout in Delhi election, says EC
Nearly 24 hours after the polling ended in Delhi, the Election Commission on Sunday announced that the final voter turnout was 62.59 per cent, five per cent less than 2015, and said data compilation took time as it has to ensure accuracy, after the Aam Aadmi Party questioned the "delay".
Read the full report here.
There was a delay in releasing the final voter turnout figures for Delhi Assembly election by the Election Commission that kicked off a controversy with Arvind Kejriwal terming the time taken by the Election Commission as “absolutely shocking”. The Election Commission had announced late Saturday night that the estimated turnout for the elections was 61.43%, hours after voting had closed at 6:00 pm, but the final figures were announced Sunday evening.
Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Who will win the capital? Counting of votes to start at 8 am
Counting of votes polled in the high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections is set to take place today, with exit polls predicting a big win for the ruling AAP even as BJP leaders maintained that the surveys will fall flat.
Strong rooms spread across the city storing the EVMs are being heavily guarded, with a "three-layer security ring", Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh told PTI.
Read the full report here.
This year, Delhi saw a voter turnout of 62.59 percent, which was five per cent less than that witnessed in the 2015 Assembly elections. In absolute terms, however, the number of voters who exercised their franchise went up from 89.3 lakh to 92.5 lakh this time.
Delhi Polls: What happens on counting day?
The strong rooms are opened in the presence of the candidates or their representatives, returning officers and EC Special Observers. The process is filmed. The Control Units (CU) of the EVMs are brought to the counting tables under continuous CCTV coverage. The unique ID number of each CU and the signed seal are verified and swab to the polling agent of the candidates before taking out. At the press of a button on the CU, the votes secured by each candidate is displayed against his name on the EVM. The numbers are recorded on the results sheet.
Read the full report here.
The key players in the Delhi Elections 2020 are Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP and BJP. Congress, which ruled the capital for 15 years between 1998 and 2013 under Sheila Dikshit, is seen as a distant third player.
Over the last one month, the AAP, opposition BJP and the Congress engaged in a bitterly fought high-octane campaign. With regards to statements made during election rallies, the Election Commision of India banned BJP’s two star campaigners — Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal was also served EC notice over his ‘Hindu-Muslim’ jibe.
The counting of votes will being at 8 am, however, the counting of postal ballots may kick start earlier.
With the counting of votes scheduled to be held today, the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 to elect the next chief minister of the national capital will come to an end.