Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: AAP's Akhilesh Tripathi defeats BJP's Kapil Mishra by 11,133 votes

AAP wins in Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar and Sultanpur Majra seat. AAP's Manish Sisodia and Atishi, who fought neck-and-neck battle in Patparganj, Kalkaji, have received a comfortable lead in their constituencies. The battle for the throne of Delhi Chief Minister will end today as the results will declare whether Arvind Kejriwal led-AAP will come to power for the third term or the BJP will unseat AAP and rule Delhi after 22 years. Stay tuned for live updates.