Delhi Election Result 2020: Regularising colonies, an unsuccessful strategy for BJP

Regularising unauthorised colonies in the national capital was one of the pillars of BJP’s campaign for the Delhi State Assembly Election. Despite regularising 1,700 unauthorised colonies in Delhi and giving ownership rights to 40 lakh people in these colonies, BJP has lost in every constituency with authorised colonies except one, Badarpur.

PM Modi and Amit Shah in their rallies prided themselves with regularising such colonies and received several rounds of applause and cheer but these tokens of appreciation failed to turn into votes in the Assembly elections.

Aam Aadmi Party's Rituraj Govind won in Kirari constituency, where a little over 100 unauthorised colonies were present, defeating the BJP's Anil Jha by a margin of 5,654 votes.

AAP's Kailash Gahlot beat Ajeet Singh Kharkhari by a margin of 6,231‬ votes in Najafgarh constituency. Najafgarh had about 199 unauthorised colonies.





In Matiala constituency with over 90 unauthorised colonies, AAP’s Gulab Singh beat BJP’s Rajesh Gahlot by 28,075 votes. AAP candidates in Bijwasan, Palam, Mundka, Chhatarpur, Gokalpur, Burari, Badli, Mustafabad, and Vikaspuri won while BJP candidates scored second place in all these constituencies. These constituencies have between 45 and 73 unauthorised colonies each.

However, in Badarpur, BJP candidate Ramvir Singh Bidhuri beat AAP’s Ram Singh Netaji by 3,686 votes. Badarpur is the only constituency with a significant number of unauthorised colonies in which a BJP candidate has won.

With over 20 years of not being in power in the city-state, BJP had no governance record in the recent past to showcase in the campaign while Aam Aadmi Party relied solely on their track record and Congress fell back on their infrastructure accomplishments during chief minister Sheila Dixit’s era. Hence BJP relied on a campaign that began with a strong emphasis on regularisation of unauthorised colonies and moved on to a nationalistic rhetoric. These results prove that the strategy they relied on failed.