Delhi Election Result 2020: Should we close shop? asks Delhi Congress as party cheers AAP win

A day after it was wiped out in Delhi Assembly Election 2020, differences within the Congress came out in the open with state leaders wondering if the party had outsourced the task of defeating the BJP to regional outfits.

The strong reaction came as the central leadership of the party appeared to celebrate AAP victory over "polarising, divisive and dangerous agenda of the BJP".

"With due respect sir, just want to know- has Congress outsourced the task of defeating BJP to state parties," Delhi Mahila Congress chief Sharmistha Mukherjee said in response to remarks by senior leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram.

"If not, then why are we gloating over AAP victory rather than being concerned about our drubbing? And if ‘yes’, then we (PCCs) might as well close shop," Mukherjee said.

Congress failed to open its account in the Delhi assembly elections for the second consecutive time, polling just 4.3% votes.