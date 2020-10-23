Despite being 'women-friendly', JD(U) fields five female candidates for Bihar elections

In spite of being touted as a party that empowers women, JD(U) has fielded only five female candidates as compared to the last election’s ten female candidates.

Out of the ten candidates from the 2015 elections, nine are currently MLAs in their respective constituencies.

Fielding only five candidates for this election, JD(U) risks bringing down the representation of women in the assembly if elected to power again.

In total, only 114 candidates (11%) out of the 1064 candidates contesting in the elections are women.

Every other important party apart from Congress and BJP has fielded a higher number of female candidates than JD(U). RJD has fielded 10 while LJP has fielded eight. BJP and JD(U) have fielded five female candidates each. Counting at 54, the maximum number of women who are contesting in the elections are independent candidates.

One among the five JD(U) candidates, Manorma Devi, is one of the richest candidates to contest in the Bihar elections, with assets worth Rs 50 crore.

Following Atri’s Devi, is Purnima Yadav from Gobindpur with assets worth Rs 32 crore. Both candidates have more than one criminal case against them.

The other candidates include Anjum Ara from Dumraon, Natun Paswan from Masauri and lastly, Shushumlata from Jagdishpur.

After RJD’s ‘jungle raj’, JD(U) came to power promising law and order, development to its citizens. While it has moved up the development ladder as per social and economic markers, the state government has also made progress in empowering women through its policies.

In 2008, it launched the Mukhyamantri Nari Shakti Yojana which empowered women economically and socially.

Under this programme, 34 thousand self-help groups were established across districts to mobilise women through skill development, opportunity, livelihood, and food security.