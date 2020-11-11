DH Toon | Bihar Polls: 'Count me in in any job schemes'

DH Toon | Bihar Polls: 'Count me in in any of your job schemes!'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Nov 11 2020, 08:13 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2020, 08:13 ist

Surmounting anti-incumbency of 15 years, a mutinous former ally, and a spirited challenge from a resurgent opposition that rose from its ashes like the proverbial phoenix after the 2019 Lok Sabha poll debacle, Nitish Kumar-led NDA was back in power in Bihar on Wednesday with a slender majority.

Read more

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

NDA
Nitish Kumar
Bihar
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020
DH Cartoon

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Bihar Polls: 'Count me in in any job schemes'

DH Toon | Bihar Polls: 'Count me in in any job schemes'

DH Deciphers | What is the significance of SCO summit?

DH Deciphers | What is the significance of SCO summit?

Novel mutation in SARS COV-2 genome identified

Novel mutation in SARS COV-2 genome identified

The Lead: Supporting education during the pandemic

The Lead: Supporting education during the pandemic

Meet Tanay Manjrekar, first Indian to ride a HyperLoop

Meet Tanay Manjrekar, first Indian to ride a HyperLoop

'Lockdown' declared word of 2020 by Collins Dictionary

'Lockdown' declared word of 2020 by Collins Dictionary

 